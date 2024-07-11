ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 14: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone Starrer Slips Further, Mints in Single Digits

Hyderabad: Currently in theatres for two weeks now, Kalki 2898 AD has generated Rs 7.5 crore in India on its 14th day at the box office. With this, industry tracker Sacnilk reports that its nett domestic total stands at Rs 536.75 crore. The movie's receipts have remained in the single digits following a roughly 75% decline on its second Monday, when it brought in Rs 10.4 crore.

The Nag Ashwin directorial experienced a 14 percent decrease from Tuesday to Wednesday. The multi-lingual film released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, the Hindi belt is where the most of the movie's revenue comes from. While the Telugu version generated Rs 1.7 crore on day 14, the Hindi version made Rs 4.75 crore. In total, the Telugu and Hindi versions of the movie have earned Rs 252.1 crore and Rs 229.05 crore, respectively.

On the eleventh day of its release, Vyjayanthi Films, the film's producers, declared that the movie had earned Rs 900 crore globally. During its run, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, became one of the highest grossing films of 2023, earning Rs 915 crore globally. Now, Kalki 2898 AD has surpassed that figure.

Along with Jawan (Rs 1160 crore) and Pathaan (Rs 1055 crore), both starring Shah Rukh Khan, Animal was one of the three global hits of 2023. However, for lead actor Prabhas, Kalki 2898 AD is still his second-largest hit; SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which grossed over Rs 1788 crore globally in 2017, is still his best hit. However, Kalki 2898 AD now faces competition, particularly in the southern market, from Indian 2, starring Kamal Hassan. The Prabhas will also compete with Akshay Kumar's Sarfira, in Hindi.