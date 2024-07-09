ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 12: Prabhas-Led Sci-Fi Epic Suffers Weekday Slump of over 70 per cent

Hyderabad: The box office remains abuzz by Nag Ashwin's mythological sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan among its stellar cast, the movie has been on a record-breaking spree ever since its premiere. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the magnum opus has made Rs 521.4 crore in India in 12 days of its release.

In just 11 days, the movie has earned over Rs 900 crore at the global box office. After opening to Rs 95.3 crore on June 27, Kalki 2898 AD suffered a decline in earnings on Friday, bringing in Rs 59.3 crore. During its first weekend, business picked significantly with Saturday receipts totaling to Rs 66.2 crore. With a significant boost in business on Sunday, the film minted Rs 88.2 crore.

However, the first week's revenue dropped once again, with Rs 34.15 crore coming in on Monday, Rs 27.05 crore on Tuesday, Rs 22.7 crore on Wednesday, Rs 21.8 crore on Thursday, and Rs 16.9 crore on Friday. Business picked up again the during the second weekend, earning Rs 34.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 44.35 crore on Sunday. On July 9, second Monday of its release, the film's earnings dropped by 74.41 per cent to Rs 11.35 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD combines mythological and science fiction elements. Amitabh plays Indian mythological figure Ashwatthama, while Prabhas plays bounty hunter Bhairava from Kashi and Deepika plays SU-M80. The role of Complex's leader, Supreme Yaskin, is essayed by Kamal Haasan. Kalki 2898 AD, which is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, is said to be the most expensive film ever made in India. It was released in five different languages on June 27 and is presently one of the top 10 highest-grossing films in North America.