Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 1: Prabhas' Sci-Fi Epic Emerges as Third Biggest Opener in Indian Cinema History

Hyderabad: Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD has had a remarkable debut at the box office on Thursday. The dystopian sci-fi film relied on Prabhas' star power and strong word of mouth to gross more than Rs 100 crore in India on its first day. Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, scripted box office history by registering the third-biggest opening in Indian cinema.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, made approximately Rs 95 crore net in India on its opening day for all languages, while its gross collection is estimated to be around Rs 118 crore. On its first day, the mytho sic-fi thriller made more over Rs 180 crore worldwide. With this gigantic collection, Kalki 2898 AD has broken the global opening records of KGF 2 (Rs 159 crore), Salaar (Rs 158 crore), Leo (Rs 142.75 crore), Sahoo (Rs 130 crore), and Jawan (Rs 129 crore).

However, RRR continues to be the highest Indian opener, with receipts worth Rs 223 crore, followed by Baahubali 2, which earned more than Rs 217 crore on its opening day. The Prbahs starrer even failed to gross Rs 200 crore on its opening day, as many had hoped. The film missed the Rs 200 crore mark by a minimal margin making it the third biggest opener.

However, with the longer four-day weekend, Nag Ashwin directorial has a chance to outperform the weekend collection of Rajamouli's film RRR and Baahubali 2 . Trade analysts predict a Rs 600-crore weekend for the magnum opus and a lifetime gross of more than Rs 1000 crore. Kalki 2898 AD had a worldwide release on June 27 and had sold over 20 lakh tickets in advance across all languages.