Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection: Prabhas Starrer Almost Mints Rs 300 Cr Globally in Two Days

Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic, grosses almost Rs 300 crore at the global box office within two days of its release. The box office numbers mark a significant start amidst favorable reviews and massive audience turnout across India and beyond.

Hyderabad: Nag Ashwin's grand 3D spectacle Kalki 2898 AD made waves with a historic start at the global box office, clocking a staggering Rs 191.5 crore on its opening day. The numbers soared further on day two, with the film raking in Rs 298.5 crore, as announced by the makers.

Described as a fusion of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and futuristic science fiction, this high-budget extravaganza by Vyjayanthi Movies hit screens on Thursday in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English. The stellar cast includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Shobhana.

Vyjayanthi Movies revealed the day two box office collection of Kalki 2898 AD on its official X page, highlighting a gross of Rs 298.5 crore in just two days.

The film's first-day earnings mark the third-highest opening for any Indian film, trailing behind SS Rajamouli's RRR (Rs 223 crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs 217 crore).

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, there was a noticeable dip in earnings on the second day. The film garnered Rs 95.3 crore nett on its debut in India, but this dropped by over 43 per cent to Rs 54 crore on day two.

Originally named Project K, Kalki 2898 AD is touted as the most expensive film ever made in Indian cinema, with a reported budget of Rs 600 crore.

Theatres across major cities in India witnessed large crowds, and initial reviews have been positive, adding to the buzz surrounding the film.

