Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 9: Prabhas Starrer Sets New Record in North America; Hindi Version Leads in India

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 6, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

Kalki 2898 AD continues its glorious run at the box office on day 9. The Hindi version leads with Rs 9.35 crore, reinforcing Prabhas' widespread appeal. With total domestic earnings now at Rs 432.1 crore, the film edges closer to becoming 2024's top Hindi release. Read on to know more as the film sets another box office record in North America.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 9 (Film poster/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD has set the cash registers ringing since its debut week, amassing a whopping Rs 414.85 crore in nett collections across India. On its ninth day in cinemas, a Friday, the film helmed by Nag Ashwin added Rs 17.25 crore to its domestic haul, bringing the total to Rs 432.1 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Notably, the Hindi version has been a major contributor to its success, pulling in Rs 9.35 crore, while the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions collectively added Rs 7.9 crore. This surge in numbers places Kalki on the cusp of overtaking Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter to become the top Hindi release of 2024. Demonstrating Prabhas’ widespread popularity, Kalki now stands as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film this year.

Earlier, the movie had earned Rs 22.4 crore domestically on Thursday, showing a slight decline of 22.99 per cent on Friday. Globally, Kalki 2898 AD had already surpassed the Rs 700 crore mark by its seventh day, with updated figures awaited.

On Friday, the 2D version of Kalki achieved an overall occupancy rate of 31.99 per cent in the Telugu market. Morning shows began with 19.22 per cent occupancy, rising to 30.05 per cent by afternoon, 35.79 per cent by evening, and peaking at 42.90 per cent at night. Simultaneously, the 3D version recorded a 31.06 per cent occupancy rate.

Kalki's magic continues in North America, where the film is receiving an overwhelming response. According to Prathyangira, the distributor behind the film's international release, the Prabhas-starrer has made history by becoming the fastest film to gross a whopping $14.5 million in the North American market alone.

Prabhas aside, Kalki 2898 AD features an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. Since its release, Nag has hinted at a sequel, discussing plans to delve deeper into the expansive universe introduced in the first part. As the movie sets the stage for an epic showdown, fans are left eagerly anticipating the challenges that will unfold in the next chapter of the Kalki Cinematic Universe (KCU).

