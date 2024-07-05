Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 8: Prabhas Starrer Mints over Rs 400 Cr in India, Eyes Rs 1000 Cr Worldwide

Hyderabad: Prabhas’ latest venture, Kalki 2898 AD, is setting new records at the box office. Opening to a whopping Rs 95 crore in India, the sci-fi mythological spectacle has now soared past Rs 700 crore globally. Kalki 2898 AD's phenomenal box office run indicates that it is likely to become Prabhas' second film to breach the coveted Rs 1000 crore mark.

In just a week, Kalki 2898 AD has emerged as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024, potentially overtaking Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter. The film has amassed Rs 414 crore nationwide, with its Hindi version alone contributing over Rs 160 crore. Meanwhile, the Telugu release has garnered upwards of Rs 210 crore.

On its eighth day, industry tracker Sacnilk reported earnings of Rs 22.30 crore nett in India, nearly matching the previous day’s collections of Rs 22.25 crore. Despite a drop in theatre occupancy from its opening weekend, the film continues to maintain momentum and is anticipated to surge in its second weekend.

Emerging as a pan-Indian success, Kalki 2898 AD is projected to shatter several box office records in the days ahead. Yet, the ultimate test remains whether it can surpass lifetime earnings of blockbusters like Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2, both of which crossed the Rs 1200 crore mark worldwide. Trade pundits, however, are confident it will soon breach the Rs 1000 crore mark.

Globally, Kalki 2898 AD crossed the Rs 700 crore milestone by day seven, with expectations to surpass Rs 750 crore by day eight, though official figures are awaited.

Notably, while Aamir Khan's Dangal (2016) was the first Indian film to gross Rs 1000 crore worldwide, it achieved Rs 512 crore domestically. In contrast, Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion raked in Rs 1429 crore in India alone, making it the first Indian film to join the Rs 1000 crore club domestically. With Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is poised to add another Rs 1000 crore blockbuster to his illustrious career.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi dystopian epic starring Prabhas alongside Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. Merging Indian mythology with futuristic elements, the film has garnered acclaim from critics and audiences alike. Its conclusion hints at a sequel centered on Kalki, the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu, promising further excitement.