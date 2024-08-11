Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 45: Prabhas Starrer Registers 75% Jump in Earnings, Eyes Rs 650 Crore Mark

Hyderabad: Released over a month and a half ago, Kalki 2898 AD continues to perform impressively at the box office. Directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring a stellar cast that includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead, the film has garnered significant acclaim and achieved remarkable box office success. On its 45th day at the theatres, the film witnessed a spike of 75.38 per cent, minting Rs 1.14 crore.

Since its release, Kalki 2898 AD has managed to maintain a strong presence in theaters. Over the past 45 days, the film has demonstrated remarkable collections, continuing to attract viewers even in its seventh week. The 7th Saturday collection took the film's total to a whopping Rs 643.35 crore.

This sustained interest is a testament to both the film’s compelling narrative and the star power of its leading actors. Directed by the acclaimed Nag Ashwin, the film’s blend of science fiction and drama, coupled with its high-profile cast, initially set high expectations for its box office performance.

Seventh Week Surge

The film's box office collection saw a notable increase on its seventh Saturday. According to trade portal Sacnilk, Kalki 2898 AD witnessed a significant growth of nearly 75 percent in earnings on the 45th day after registering dips at the end of the 6th week. Despite new releases and occasional dips on working days, Kalki has emerged as one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema. The Prabhas starrer surpassed Shahrukh Khan’s Jawaan to become the fourth biggest hit.

Upcoming Challenges

Despite its impressive performance thus far, the Nag Ashwin directorial faces imminent challenges. With Independence Day approaching, the film will encounter stiff competition from three major releases: Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2, John Abraham’s Veda, and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein. Among these, Stree 2 has already secured the leading position in advance bookings and has been allocated the maximum number of screens. This influx of new films is likely to impact the number of screens available for Kalki 2898 AD and could potentially affect its box office revenue.

Prospects for Rs 650 Crore Club

Despite these challenges, Kalki 2898 AD is on the cusp of joining the exclusive Rs 650 crore club. The film’s consistent performance and the recent surge in earnings suggest that it may soon reach this new benchmark. With just a few more crores needed to hit this milestone, the film’s continued success over the next few days will be crucial in achieving this goal.

Upcoming OTT Release

Looking ahead, the science-fiction film is set to make its debut on an OTT platform by the end of the month. This transition to digital streaming is expected to further extend the film’s reach and visibility. It will also contribute to the film’s revenue and provide an opportunity for it to maintain its popularity beyond the theatrical run.