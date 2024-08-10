ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 44: Prabhas Starrer Sees 44% Surge After Recent Dip

On day 44, Kalki 2898 AD saw a 44.44% increase in box office collection. The film’s total net collection reached Rs 642.21 crore, with Hindi leading the earnings at Rs 290.35 crore. Read on for Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 44.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 44 (Film poster/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin, has successfully blended elements from the Mahabharata with sci-fi, garnering praise and audience interest. The film has been running in theatres for over a month now, and on the 44th day of its release, it saw a notable increase in box office collections.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 44

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on day 44, the film's earnings surged by 44.44% compared to the previous day. The total collection for that day stood at Rs 0.65 crore across all languages in India. By the end of day 44, the film's net collection in India reached Rs 642.21 crore.

The breakdown of collections is as follows:

  • Telugu: Rs 285.81 crore
  • Tamil: Rs 36.03 crore
  • Kannada: Rs 5.86 crore
  • Malayalam: Rs 24.16 crore
  • Hindi: Rs 290.35 crore

Kalki Dethrones Jawan

Upon its release on June 27, Kalki 2898 AD surpassed the first-week global earnings of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The film accumulated Rs 392.45 crore in its first week, with total worldwide gross collections reaching Rs 700 crore. In comparison, Jawan earned Rs 600 crore in the same period.

On its 40th day, Kalki 2898 AD exceeded the lifetime earnings of Jawan, becoming the fourth highest-grossing film in India. Despite being in its final weeks and facing competition from new releases, the film has maintained a strong box office presence.

SL NoMovie (Release Year)WorldwideIndia NetIndia Gross OverseasBudgetBO verdict
1Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017)Rs 1788.06 CrRs 1030.42 CrRs 1416.9 CrRs 371.16 CrRs 250 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
2KGF Chapter 2 (2022)Rs 1215 CrRs 859.7 CrRs 1000.85 CrRs 214.15 CrRs 100 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
3RRR (2022)Rs 1230 CrRs 782.2 CrRs 915.85 CrRs 314.15 CrRs 550 CrBlockbuster
4Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1100 CrRs 642.21 CrRs 762.45 CrRs 274.50 CrRs 600 CrBlockbuster
5Jawan (2023)Rs 1160 CrRs 640.25 CrRs 760 CrRs 400 CrRs 300 CrAll-Time Blockbuster

(Data source Sacnilk and makers of the film. Kalki India Nett includes day 41 collections.)

Director's Vision & Future Prospects

Following the success of Kalki 2898 AD, a sequel is already in the works at the Hyderabad-based production banner Vyjayanthi Movies. The makers are confident that Indian mythological stories, when presented effectively, can rival the depth and complexity of Western superhero genres.

In an earlier interview, Nag Ashwin expressed that while Kalki 2898 AD may not be an answer to superhero movies from Marvel or DC, it does offer the same level of storytelling depth and heroism. He believes that presenting these stories in a manner suited to contemporary audiences, possibly incorporating sci-fi elements, has resonated with viewers. The sequel, which is already in development, will continue the story with a fresh perspective.

Cast and Story

Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, the film has performed exceptionally well at the box office, especially given the recent underperformance of other big-budget releases. The story is set in a dystopian future city called Kashi (Varanasi) and follows Bachchan’s character, the immortal warrior Ashwathhama, who must protect the next avatar of Lord Vishnu, portrayed by Padukone's character, Sumathi. Prabhas plays Bhairava, a bounty hunter, while Haasan's Supreme Yaskin is the antagonist.

Production Details

Kalki 2898 AD was produced on a reported budget of Rs 600 crore. Nag Ashwin in an interview revealed that it took him 5 years to write th story and the script underwent 11-12 drafts over the years. The film was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.

