Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 43: Check Out Latest Earnings After Prabhas' Mega Hit Became 4th Biggest Grosser in India

Hyderabad: Nag Ashwin's latest blockbuster, Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas, has been gracing theatres for over a month. The film, which has captivated both critics and audiences, has topped IMDb's list of the Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024. Despite its initial success and impressive box office collections, the film's performance has shown a slight decline in recent weeks.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 43

On its 43rd day, Kalki 2898 AD experienced a modest 6.25% drop in its box office collection compared to the previous day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 0.45 crore in India on day 43. The breakdown is as follows: the Telugu version contributed Rs 0.17 crore, Tamil and Malayalam versions each brought in Rs 0.01 crore, while the Hindi version led with Rs 0.25 crore.

Record-Breaking Achievement

On day 40, the film made headlines by surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which was previously the fourth highest-grossing film in India. Kalki 2898 AD now holds that position, with Jawan having earned a lifetime total of Rs 640.25 crore.

3rd Top-Grossing South Indian Films in Hindi

After an impressive start, Kalki 2898 AD quickly entered the list of top 10 highest-grossing South Indian films in Hindi within just 4 days. Prabhas leads the list with six films, including Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion, which is the highest-grossing South Indian film in Hindi and the fourth highest-grossing overall, following Jawan, Gadar 2, and Pathaan. KGF: Chapter 2 follows as the second highest-grossing, with RRR ranking third.

Here’s a rundown of the top 10 highest-grossing South Indian films in Hindi (straight or dubbed) as of August 9, 2024:

Baahubali 2 - Rs 511 cr. KGF Chapter 2 - Rs 435.30 cr. Kalki 2898 AD - Rs 289.90 cr. RRR - Rs 272.75 cr. Robot 2.0 - Rs 190.50 cr. Salaar Part 1 - Rs 152.65 cr. Adipurush - Rs 148 cr. Saaho - Rs 145.65 cr. Baahubali The Beginning - Rs 118.50 cr. Pushpa - The Rise - Rs 106.35 cr.

(Data source: Sacnilk)

About Kalki Cinematic Universe (KCU)

Set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD, Kalki 2898 AD follows a select group tasked with saving lab subject SUM-80’s unborn child, Kalki. This film is the first part of the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe (KCU). The ambitious narrative blends ancient scriptures with modern imagination. The makers have already announced the KCU and have shot some portions for the Kalki sequel. Kamal Haasan has hinted at exciting developments in the sequel, suggesting an intriguing journey for his character.