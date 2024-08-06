Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 40: Prabhas Starrer Becomes 4th Biggest Grosser in India, Surpasses SRK's Jawan

Hyderabad: Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD has been a game-changer for the Indian film industry in 2024. Since its release on June 27, the film has continued to perform exceptionally well at the box office, now completing over a month in theatres. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this mythological sci-fi epic has set new records and achieved remarkable success.

Box Office Milestones: Kalki 2898 AD Beats Jawan

Kalki 2898 AD has become the biggest hit of the year and is currently the fourth highest-grossing film in Indian cinema, following Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF 2, and RRR. The film has surpassed Jawan's position in fourth place in India. Jawan has earned a lifetime total of Rs 640.25 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, including early estimates for day 41, Kalki 2898 AD has crossed Rs 640.38 crore across all languages, overtaking Jawan's lifetime collection in India. As of now, Kalki leads both in net and gross collections.

SL No Movie (Release Year) Worldwide India Net India Gross Overseas Budget BO verdict 1 Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017) Rs 1788.06 Cr Rs 1030.42 Cr Rs 1416.9 Cr Rs 371.16 Cr Rs 250 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 2 KGF Chapter 2 (2022) Rs 1215 Cr Rs 859.7 Cr Rs 1000.85 Cr Rs 214.15 Cr Rs 100 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 3 RRR (2022) Rs 1230 Cr Rs 782.2 Cr Rs 915.85 Cr Rs 314.15 Cr Rs 550 Cr Blockbuster 4 Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1100 Cr Rs 640.38 Cr Rs 760.1 Cr Rs 274.50 Cr Rs 600 Cr Blockbuster 5 Jawan (2023) Rs 1160 Cr Rs 640.25 Cr Rs 760 Cr Rs 400 Cr Rs 300 Cr All-Time Blockbuster

(Kalki Box office numbers as on August 6, 2024. Data source Sacnilk and makers of the film, Kalki India Net includes early estimates for day 41.)

Earnings Breakdown

In its first week, Kalki 2898 AD grossed Rs 414.85 crore. The earnings continued with Rs 128.5 crore in the second week, Rs 56.1 crore in the third week, Rs 24.4 crore in the fourth week, and Rs 12.1 crore in the fifth week. As the film entered its sixth week, the numbers were Rs 65 lakh on Friday, Rs 1.35 crore on Saturday, and Rs 1.85 crore on Sunday. On the following Monday, it earned Rs 50 lakh, bringing the total domestic collection to Rs 640.15 crore, reports industry tracker Sacnilk.

Upcoming Competition

While Jawan's theatrical run ended in its eighth week, Kalki 2898 AD is still in its sixth week and has a few more weeks to go. It has a clear window of nearly 10 days before facing competition from new releases on August 15, including Stree 2, Vedaa, and Khel Khel Mein. The only competition it currently faces is from Deadpool and Wolverine.

Film's Unique Appeal

Kalki 2898 AD combines elements of technology and religion, blending Hindu mythology with science fiction. It features a strong cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, with special appearances by SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Mrunal Thakur. The film’s ambitious narrative explores the intersection of ancient scripture and modern imagination.