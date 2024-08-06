ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 40: Prabhas Starrer Becomes 4th Biggest Grosser in India, Surpasses SRK's Jawan

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 6, 2024, 5:38 PM IST

Updated : Aug 6, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

On Day 40, total domestic collections for Kalki 2898 AD surpasses lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Jawan in domestic market. The film's performance remains steady despite nearing its final weeks, facing competition from new releases and maintaining its impressive box office run for over a month. Read on for Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 40.

On Day 40, total domestic collections for Kalki 2898 AD surpasses lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Jawan in domestic market. The film's performance remains steady despite nearing its final weeks, facing competition from new releases and maintaining its impressive box office run for over a month. Read on for Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 40.
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 40 (Film posters/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD has been a game-changer for the Indian film industry in 2024. Since its release on June 27, the film has continued to perform exceptionally well at the box office, now completing over a month in theatres. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this mythological sci-fi epic has set new records and achieved remarkable success.

  • Box Office Milestones: Kalki 2898 AD Beats Jawan

Kalki 2898 AD has become the biggest hit of the year and is currently the fourth highest-grossing film in Indian cinema, following Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF 2, and RRR. The film has surpassed Jawan's position in fourth place in India. Jawan has earned a lifetime total of Rs 640.25 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, including early estimates for day 41, Kalki 2898 AD has crossed Rs 640.38 crore across all languages, overtaking Jawan's lifetime collection in India. As of now, Kalki leads both in net and gross collections.

SL NoMovie (Release Year)WorldwideIndia NetIndia Gross OverseasBudgetBO verdict
1Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017)Rs 1788.06 CrRs 1030.42 CrRs 1416.9 CrRs 371.16 CrRs 250 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
2KGF Chapter 2 (2022)Rs 1215 CrRs 859.7 CrRs 1000.85 CrRs 214.15 CrRs 100 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
3RRR (2022)Rs 1230 CrRs 782.2 CrRs 915.85 CrRs 314.15 CrRs 550 CrBlockbuster
4Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1100 CrRs 640.38 CrRs 760.1 CrRs 274.50 CrRs 600 CrBlockbuster
5Jawan (2023)Rs 1160 CrRs 640.25 CrRs 760 CrRs 400 CrRs 300 CrAll-Time Blockbuster

(Kalki Box office numbers as on August 6, 2024. Data source Sacnilk and makers of the film, Kalki India Net includes early estimates for day 41.)

  • Earnings Breakdown

In its first week, Kalki 2898 AD grossed Rs 414.85 crore. The earnings continued with Rs 128.5 crore in the second week, Rs 56.1 crore in the third week, Rs 24.4 crore in the fourth week, and Rs 12.1 crore in the fifth week. As the film entered its sixth week, the numbers were Rs 65 lakh on Friday, Rs 1.35 crore on Saturday, and Rs 1.85 crore on Sunday. On the following Monday, it earned Rs 50 lakh, bringing the total domestic collection to Rs 640.15 crore, reports industry tracker Sacnilk.

  • Upcoming Competition

While Jawan's theatrical run ended in its eighth week, Kalki 2898 AD is still in its sixth week and has a few more weeks to go. It has a clear window of nearly 10 days before facing competition from new releases on August 15, including Stree 2, Vedaa, and Khel Khel Mein. The only competition it currently faces is from Deadpool and Wolverine.

  • Film's Unique Appeal

Kalki 2898 AD combines elements of technology and religion, blending Hindu mythology with science fiction. It features a strong cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, with special appearances by SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Mrunal Thakur. The film’s ambitious narrative explores the intersection of ancient scripture and modern imagination.

Read More

  1. Loved the Sound of Kalki 2898 AD? Know about Dolby Atmos, the Technology That Defined Prabhas Starrer's Sonic Universe
  2. Team Kalki 2898 AD Hails Prabhas as INDISPUTABLE 'Biggest Box Office Star of This Era'
  3. 'Darling Just Killed It': SS Rajamouli Praises Prabhas' Performance in Kalki 2898 AD, Applauds Cast For 'Great Support'

Hyderabad: Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD has been a game-changer for the Indian film industry in 2024. Since its release on June 27, the film has continued to perform exceptionally well at the box office, now completing over a month in theatres. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this mythological sci-fi epic has set new records and achieved remarkable success.

  • Box Office Milestones: Kalki 2898 AD Beats Jawan

Kalki 2898 AD has become the biggest hit of the year and is currently the fourth highest-grossing film in Indian cinema, following Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF 2, and RRR. The film has surpassed Jawan's position in fourth place in India. Jawan has earned a lifetime total of Rs 640.25 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, including early estimates for day 41, Kalki 2898 AD has crossed Rs 640.38 crore across all languages, overtaking Jawan's lifetime collection in India. As of now, Kalki leads both in net and gross collections.

SL NoMovie (Release Year)WorldwideIndia NetIndia Gross OverseasBudgetBO verdict
1Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017)Rs 1788.06 CrRs 1030.42 CrRs 1416.9 CrRs 371.16 CrRs 250 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
2KGF Chapter 2 (2022)Rs 1215 CrRs 859.7 CrRs 1000.85 CrRs 214.15 CrRs 100 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
3RRR (2022)Rs 1230 CrRs 782.2 CrRs 915.85 CrRs 314.15 CrRs 550 CrBlockbuster
4Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1100 CrRs 640.38 CrRs 760.1 CrRs 274.50 CrRs 600 CrBlockbuster
5Jawan (2023)Rs 1160 CrRs 640.25 CrRs 760 CrRs 400 CrRs 300 CrAll-Time Blockbuster

(Kalki Box office numbers as on August 6, 2024. Data source Sacnilk and makers of the film, Kalki India Net includes early estimates for day 41.)

  • Earnings Breakdown

In its first week, Kalki 2898 AD grossed Rs 414.85 crore. The earnings continued with Rs 128.5 crore in the second week, Rs 56.1 crore in the third week, Rs 24.4 crore in the fourth week, and Rs 12.1 crore in the fifth week. As the film entered its sixth week, the numbers were Rs 65 lakh on Friday, Rs 1.35 crore on Saturday, and Rs 1.85 crore on Sunday. On the following Monday, it earned Rs 50 lakh, bringing the total domestic collection to Rs 640.15 crore, reports industry tracker Sacnilk.

  • Upcoming Competition

While Jawan's theatrical run ended in its eighth week, Kalki 2898 AD is still in its sixth week and has a few more weeks to go. It has a clear window of nearly 10 days before facing competition from new releases on August 15, including Stree 2, Vedaa, and Khel Khel Mein. The only competition it currently faces is from Deadpool and Wolverine.

  • Film's Unique Appeal

Kalki 2898 AD combines elements of technology and religion, blending Hindu mythology with science fiction. It features a strong cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, with special appearances by SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Mrunal Thakur. The film’s ambitious narrative explores the intersection of ancient scripture and modern imagination.

Read More

  1. Loved the Sound of Kalki 2898 AD? Know about Dolby Atmos, the Technology That Defined Prabhas Starrer's Sonic Universe
  2. Team Kalki 2898 AD Hails Prabhas as INDISPUTABLE 'Biggest Box Office Star of This Era'
  3. 'Darling Just Killed It': SS Rajamouli Praises Prabhas' Performance in Kalki 2898 AD, Applauds Cast For 'Great Support'
Last Updated : Aug 6, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KALKI BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 40KALKI BOX OFFICE RECORDSPRABHASKALKI BEATS JAWANKALKI 2898 AD BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.