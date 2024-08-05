Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 39: Prabhas Starrer Just Rs 60 Lakh Short of Dethroning Jawan as 4th Highest Grosser

Hyderabad: Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is on the brink of setting a new box office record. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie has been captivating audiences since its release on June 27. Combining science fiction with Indian mythology, Kalki 2898 AD is defying new releases and is about to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Prabhas aside, the film also feature Amitbah Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in lead roles.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Surge on Day 39

On its 39th day, Kalki 2898 AD saw a remarkable 44% increase in collections compared to the previous day, earning Rs 1.8 crore at the Indian box office. The Telugu version contributed Rs 0.58 crore, Tamil Rs 0.04 crore, and Hindi Rs 1.1 crore. The Kannada and Malayalam versions each brought in Rs 0.04 crore.

Current Earnings in India

Despite competition from new Hindi releases like Bad Newz, Ulajh, and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, as well as Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine from Hollywood, Kalki has held its ground. The film’s total earnings so far exceed Rs 639.65 crore. Here’s the breakdown:

Telugu: Rs 284.89 Cr

Tamil: Rs 35.98 Cr

Hindi: Rs 288.86 Cr

Kannada: Rs 5.81 Cr

Malayalam: Rs 24.11 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Kalki to Engulf Jawan: Pranjas Starrer to Become 4th Highest Grosser

Kalki 2898 AD is on the verge of overtaking Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Jawan, which currently holds the fourth position in the list of highest-grossing Indian films with Rs 640.25 crore nett. With Kalki just Rs 60 lakh away from this milestone, Prabhas could become the only actor with two films in the top five highest-grossing Indian films. His other film, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, leads the list with Rs 1030.42 crore nett.

SL No Movie (Release Year) Worldwide India Net India Gross Overseas Budget BO verdict 1 Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017) Rs 1788.06 Cr Rs 1030.42 Cr Rs 1416.9 Cr Rs 371.16 Cr Rs 250 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 2 KGF Chapter 2 (2022) Rs 1215 Cr Rs 859.7 Cr Rs 1000.85 Cr Rs 214.15 Cr Rs 100 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 3 RRR (2022) Rs 1230 Cr Rs 782.2 Cr Rs 915.85 Cr Rs 314.15 Cr Rs 550 Cr Blockbuster 4 Jawan (2023) Rs 1160 Cr Rs 640.25 Cr Rs 760 Cr Rs 400 Cr Rs 300 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 5 Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1100 Cr Rs 639.65 Cr Rs 759.50 Cr Rs 274.50 Cr Rs 600 Cr Blockbuster

(Kalki Box office numbers as on August 5, 2024. Data source Sacnilk and makers of the film)

About Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD has demonstrated that compelling stories of good versus evil, superheroes, and mythological elements can be found within Indian epics. The film merges elements of the Mahabharata with a futuristic dystopian setting, advocating the fact the idea of heroes rise rather than being born. Big B as Ashwatthama, the last living person from the Kurukshetra war, is a key highlight. Facing off against Bhairava essayed by Prabhas, he sets the stage for the arrival of Kalki, the final avatar of Vishnu. Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner that enabled Nag Ashwin to envision this magnum opus, has mounted this ambitious project on a lavish budget of Rs 600 crore.

Kalki Cinematic Universe

Following the success of Kalki 2898 AD, the makers have revealed the plan to expand it into a cinematic universe. The film ends with Supreme Yaskin (Kamal) getting the serum he sought and the Project K coming to life. A surprising twist about Bhairava leaves Ashwatthama stunned, and SUM-80 aka Sumathi (Deepika) is revealed to play a crucial role in the sequel.

The ending announces the Kalki 2898 AD Cinematic Universe. Director Nag Ashwin mentioned in an Instagram Live session that Part 2 will take about three years to complete. Producer Ashwini Dutt in an interview confirmed that 60% of the shoot is done, with major portions still pending, and the release date is yet to be locked.