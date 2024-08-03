Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 37: Prabhas Starrer Slows down yet Eyes 4th Highest-grossing Spot in India

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD entered its 6th weekend with a steady hold, though the trend is showing signs of slowing down. Recent times have seen Telugu films struggling to maintain a strong presence at the box office for extended periods. Despite this, the sci-fi epic starring Prabhas continues to buck the trend and retain its position.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 37

On its 6th Friday (37th day), the film earned approximately Rs 65 lakh net, marking a drop of less than 50% from its 5th Friday collections—a respectable hold. Despite the makers offering heavy discounts for the week starting August 2nd, it made little difference. The film likely would have achieved similar numbers at regular prices, with only minor fluctuations.

Kalki Domestic and Global Earnings

Currently, Kalki 2898 AD has amassed an estimated Rs 636.50 crores net across all versions after 37 days. While it seems unlikely to surpass Rs 650 crores net, it is poised to exceed the domestic lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which stands at Rs 640 crores net (Rs 760 crores gross), making it the 4th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office.

According to makers, on the global stage Kalki has earned Rs 1100 crores gross, with over Rs 274 crores coming from international markets. It is on track to become the 7th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

SL No Movie (Release Year) Worldwide India Net India Gross Overseas Budget BO verdict 1 Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017) Rs 1788.06 Cr Rs 1030.42 Cr Rs 1416.9 Cr Rs 371.16 Cr Rs 250 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 2 KGF Chapter 2 (2022) Rs 1215 Cr Rs 859.7 Cr Rs 1000.85 Cr Rs 214.15 Cr Rs 100 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 3 RRR (2022) Rs 1230 Cr Rs 782.2 Cr Rs 915.85 Cr Rs 314.15 Cr Rs 550 Cr Blockbuster 4 Jawan (2023) Rs 1160 Cr Rs 640.25 Cr Rs 760 Cr Rs 400 Cr Rs 300 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 5 Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1100 Cr Rs 636.50 Cr Rs 756 Cr Rs 274.25 Cr Rs 600 Cr Blockbuster

(Kalki 2898 AD box office numbers as on August 3, 2024. Data source Sacnilk)

Kalki Cinematic Universe

Plans are already underway to expand Kalki 2898 AD into a cinematic universe. Some portions for the sequel have been shot, and when asked about future developments and the possibility of an Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan face-off, Nag Ashwin earlier hinted at thrilling prospects. "We'll introduce new characters and a completely new world in the next part of Kalki," he revealed in an interview.

As for the sequel, Nag Ashwin is preparing to build on the acclaimed climax of the first film. Notably, Kamal Haasan will have a more significant role in the upcoming installment. The filmmaker teased that "there are so many things that could take off, but we haven’t sat down and figured out everything yet."

Impact on the Film Industry

With a lavish budget of Rs 600 crore from Hyderabad-based production house Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD has injected new energy into the film industry with its box office success. Even after six months, Bollywood is still seeing a string of sleeper hits, while South Indian films continue to dominate, given the lack of major releases from Bollywood this year.