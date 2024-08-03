ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 37: Prabhas Starrer Slows down yet Eyes 4th Highest-grossing Spot in India

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD continues to perform well in its 6th weekend, earning Rs 636.50 crores net in India. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film is set to become the 4th highest-grossing Indian film and the 7th highest globally. Read on for Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 37.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 37 (Film poster/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD entered its 6th weekend with a steady hold, though the trend is showing signs of slowing down. Recent times have seen Telugu films struggling to maintain a strong presence at the box office for extended periods. Despite this, the sci-fi epic starring Prabhas continues to buck the trend and retain its position.

  • Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 37

On its 6th Friday (37th day), the film earned approximately Rs 65 lakh net, marking a drop of less than 50% from its 5th Friday collections—a respectable hold. Despite the makers offering heavy discounts for the week starting August 2nd, it made little difference. The film likely would have achieved similar numbers at regular prices, with only minor fluctuations.

  • Kalki Domestic and Global Earnings

Currently, Kalki 2898 AD has amassed an estimated Rs 636.50 crores net across all versions after 37 days. While it seems unlikely to surpass Rs 650 crores net, it is poised to exceed the domestic lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which stands at Rs 640 crores net (Rs 760 crores gross), making it the 4th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office.

According to makers, on the global stage Kalki has earned Rs 1100 crores gross, with over Rs 274 crores coming from international markets. It is on track to become the 7th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

SL NoMovie (Release Year)WorldwideIndia NetIndia Gross OverseasBudgetBO verdict
1Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017)Rs 1788.06 CrRs 1030.42 CrRs 1416.9 CrRs 371.16 CrRs 250 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
2KGF Chapter 2 (2022)Rs 1215 CrRs 859.7 CrRs 1000.85 CrRs 214.15 CrRs 100 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
3RRR (2022)Rs 1230 CrRs 782.2 CrRs 915.85 CrRs 314.15 CrRs 550 CrBlockbuster
4Jawan (2023)Rs 1160 CrRs 640.25 CrRs 760 CrRs 400 CrRs 300 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
5Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1100 CrRs 636.50 CrRs 756 CrRs 274.25 CrRs 600 CrBlockbuster

(Kalki 2898 AD box office numbers as on August 3, 2024. Data source Sacnilk)

  • Kalki Cinematic Universe

Plans are already underway to expand Kalki 2898 AD into a cinematic universe. Some portions for the sequel have been shot, and when asked about future developments and the possibility of an Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan face-off, Nag Ashwin earlier hinted at thrilling prospects. "We'll introduce new characters and a completely new world in the next part of Kalki," he revealed in an interview.

As for the sequel, Nag Ashwin is preparing to build on the acclaimed climax of the first film. Notably, Kamal Haasan will have a more significant role in the upcoming installment. The filmmaker teased that "there are so many things that could take off, but we haven’t sat down and figured out everything yet."

  • Impact on the Film Industry

With a lavish budget of Rs 600 crore from Hyderabad-based production house Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD has injected new energy into the film industry with its box office success. Even after six months, Bollywood is still seeing a string of sleeper hits, while South Indian films continue to dominate, given the lack of major releases from Bollywood this year.

