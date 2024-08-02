Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 36: Prabhas Starrer Maintains Momentum with Slight Growth

Hyderabad: The Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer, Kalki 2898 AD, experienced a modest increase in its box office earnings. On the 36th day of its release, the film saw a 5.26% rise in revenue, collecting Rs 1 crore in India compared to Rs 0.95 crore on the previous day. This brings the film's total domestic earnings to Rs 635.95 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 36:

The science-fiction layered with mythology was touted to be a tentpole release of the year. The film bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies did succeed in enthralling the audience and meet fans' expectations. Running in theaters for over a month, Kalki has remained audiences' favourite so far.

On day 36, the breakdown of the film's earnings in India is as follows:

Telugu version: Rs 0.5 crore

Tamil version: Rs 0.03 crore

Hindi version: Rs 0.45 crore

Kannada version: Rs 0.01 crore

Malayalam version: Rs 0.01 crore

After a glorious 36-day run in theatres, Kalki 2898 AD has earned Rs 635.95 crore domestically. The earnings for each version are:

Telugu: Rs 283.64 crore

Tamil: Rs 35.89 crore

Hindi: Rs 286.64 crore

Kannada: Rs 5.74 crore

Malayalam: Rs 24.04 crore

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Performance and Competition

When it comes to occupancy, Telugu version of the film had 14.96% meanwhile in Hindi it witnessed 11.62% occupancy rate. Despite having been in theatres for over a month, the film continues to perform strongly, aiming to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which earned Rs 640.25 crore in India.

Globally, Kalki 2898 AD has amassed over Rs 1100 crore and has become the fifth highest-grossing film of all time. Prabhas's previous film, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, is currently second on the all-time highest-grossing list.

Current Market Context

Despite recent Hindi film releases like Vicky Kaushal’s Bad News and Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira, none have posed significant competition to Kalki 2898 AD. However, the Hollywood superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine, released on July 26, is offering some competition.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. The film features cameos by Disha Patani, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli, Dulquer Salmaan, Anna Ben, and Vijay Deverakonda.