Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 35: Prabhas Starrer Just Rs 5 Cr Short of Overtaking Jawan's Lifetime Collection

Hyderabad: After much anticipation, Nag Ashwin’s dystopian sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD hit theatres on June 27. The film has been well-received, praised for its rich world-building that blends Indian mythology with futuristic elements. Stellar performances by Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan (playing the antagonist Supreme Yaskin) have also been highlighted. Set in a futuristic dystopian city named Kasi, the movie spans an impressive narrative timeframe of 6,000 years. It continues to perform strongly at the box office despite competition from newer releases.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 35

A little over a month since its release, Kalki 2898 AD has shown notable performance. On day 35, the film earned approximately Rs 0.95 crore net in India across all languages. On July 31, 2024, the film had an occupancy of 13.70% in Telugu and 12.36% in Hindi.

In the coming days, Kalki 2898 AD is expected to surpass Shah Rukh Khan's all-time blockbuster Jawan in terms of lifetime business in India. The film has so far earned Rs 635 crore in India, while Jawan had a lifetime India collection of Rs 640.25 crore. On its opening day, Kalki 2898 AD grossed approximately Rs 95 crore net in India. It crossed Rs 500 crore at the box office in its opening week and reached Rs 1,000 crore worldwide by its 16th day.

Have a Look at Top 5 Indian Movies by Net Collection

SL No Movie (Release Year) Worldwide India Net India Gross Overseas Budget BO verdict 1 Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017) Rs 1788.06 Cr Rs 1030.42 Cr Rs 1416.9 Cr Rs 371.16 Cr Rs 250 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 2 KGF Chapter 2 (2022) Rs 1215 Cr Rs 859.7 Cr Rs 1000.85 Cr Rs 214.15 Cr Rs 100 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 3 RRR (2022) Rs 1230 Cr Rs 782.2 Cr Rs 915.85 Cr Rs 314.15 Cr Rs 550 Cr Blockbuster 4 Jawan (2023) Rs 1160 Cr Rs 640.25 Cr Rs 760 Cr Rs 400 Cr Rs 300 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 5 Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1027 Cr Rs 635 Cr Rs 752.95 Cr Rs 274 Cr Rs 600 Cr Blockbuster

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Prabhas' Box Office Success

Kalki 2898 AD marks Prabhas' fourth film to cross the Rs 600 crore milestone globally. His previous hits, Baahubali, Baahubali 2, and Salaar, also achieved this feat. This solidifies Prabhas as a major box office draw.

Prabhas' Rs 600 crore + movies SL Film & Release Year Worldwide Gross 1 Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) Rs 650 Cr 2 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) Rs 1788.06 Cr 3 Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (2023) Rs 617.75 Cr 4 Kalki 2898 AD (2024-still running) Rs 1027 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

Notable Cameos and Appearances

The film features several notable cameos that add to its appeal. Popular actors like Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur make brief yet impactful appearances. Renowned directors SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Verma also have exciting guest roles. Additionally, veteran actress Shobana makes a return to Telugu cinema after 18 years.

Kalki Cinematic Universe

The creators have hinted at the expansion of the Kalki Cinematic Universe (KCU), with the film’s ending suggesting a sequel ("To Be Continued…”). Before the film’s release, an animated prequel series, B&B: Bujji and Bhairava, was launched on Amazon Prime Video to depict the backstory of the characters.