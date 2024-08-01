ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 35: Prabhas Starrer Just Rs 5 Cr Short of Overtaking Jawan's Lifetime Collection

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 23 hours ago

After a 35-day run in theaters, Kalki 2898 AD earned Rs 635 crore net in India, with Telugu and Hindi occupancies of 13.70% and 12.36%, respectively. The film is poised to surpass Jawan's lifetime India earnings of Rs 640.25 crore. Read on for Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 35.

After a 35-day run in theaters, Kalki 2898 AD earned Rs 635 crore net in India, with Telugu and Hindi occupancies of 13.70% and 12.36%, respectively. The film is poised to surpass Jawan's lifetime India earnings of Rs 640.25 crore. Read on for Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 35.
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 35 (Film poster/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: After much anticipation, Nag Ashwin’s dystopian sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD hit theatres on June 27. The film has been well-received, praised for its rich world-building that blends Indian mythology with futuristic elements. Stellar performances by Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan (playing the antagonist Supreme Yaskin) have also been highlighted. Set in a futuristic dystopian city named Kasi, the movie spans an impressive narrative timeframe of 6,000 years. It continues to perform strongly at the box office despite competition from newer releases.

  • Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 35

A little over a month since its release, Kalki 2898 AD has shown notable performance. On day 35, the film earned approximately Rs 0.95 crore net in India across all languages. On July 31, 2024, the film had an occupancy of 13.70% in Telugu and 12.36% in Hindi.

In the coming days, Kalki 2898 AD is expected to surpass Shah Rukh Khan's all-time blockbuster Jawan in terms of lifetime business in India. The film has so far earned Rs 635 crore in India, while Jawan had a lifetime India collection of Rs 640.25 crore. On its opening day, Kalki 2898 AD grossed approximately Rs 95 crore net in India. It crossed Rs 500 crore at the box office in its opening week and reached Rs 1,000 crore worldwide by its 16th day.

  • Have a Look at Top 5 Indian Movies by Net Collection
SL NoMovie (Release Year)WorldwideIndia NetIndia Gross OverseasBudgetBO verdict
1Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017)Rs 1788.06 CrRs 1030.42 CrRs 1416.9 CrRs 371.16 CrRs 250 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
2KGF Chapter 2 (2022)Rs 1215 CrRs 859.7 CrRs 1000.85 CrRs 214.15 CrRs 100 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
3RRR (2022)Rs 1230 CrRs 782.2 CrRs 915.85 CrRs 314.15 CrRs 550 CrBlockbuster
4Jawan (2023)Rs 1160 CrRs 640.25 CrRs 760 CrRs 400 CrRs 300 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
5Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1027 CrRs 635 CrRs 752.95 CrRs 274 CrRs 600 CrBlockbuster

(Data source: Sacnilk)

  • Prabhas' Box Office Success

Kalki 2898 AD marks Prabhas' fourth film to cross the Rs 600 crore milestone globally. His previous hits, Baahubali, Baahubali 2, and Salaar, also achieved this feat. This solidifies Prabhas as a major box office draw.

Prabhas' Rs 600 crore + movies
SLFilm & Release YearWorldwide Gross
1Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)Rs 650 Cr
2Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)Rs 1788.06 Cr
3Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (2023)Rs 617.75 Cr
4Kalki 2898 AD (2024-still running)Rs 1027 Cr

(Data source: Sacnilk)

  • Notable Cameos and Appearances

The film features several notable cameos that add to its appeal. Popular actors like Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur make brief yet impactful appearances. Renowned directors SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Verma also have exciting guest roles. Additionally, veteran actress Shobana makes a return to Telugu cinema after 18 years.

  • Kalki Cinematic Universe

The creators have hinted at the expansion of the Kalki Cinematic Universe (KCU), with the film’s ending suggesting a sequel ("To Be Continued…”). Before the film’s release, an animated prequel series, B&B: Bujji and Bhairava, was launched on Amazon Prime Video to depict the backstory of the characters.

