Prabhas' Power: Kalki 2898 AD Beats Pathaan in North America, Aims to Dethrone Jawan in India

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 12 hours ago

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, continues to break records over a month post-release. It has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in North America and is nearing Jawan’s box office numbers in India. According to makers, the film has earned Rs 1100 crore globally so far.

Kalki 2898 Ad Box Office Collection Day 34 (Film poster/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Even though it’s been over a month since its release, Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD continues to make headlines by setting new box office records. After joining the elite Rs 1000 crore club, the film is now aiming to surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s massive hit Jawan at the Indian box office. Before that, Kalki 2898 AD has already zoomed past SRK's Pathaan record in North America.

  • Milestone Achievement in North America

In North America, Kalki 2898 AD has achieved another significant milestone. To celebrate this, the makers of Prabhas starrer released a new poster on social media. The film's collection has now surpassed that of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, marking it as the second highest-grossing Indian film in North America. The makers have announced that the film has collected $18.5 million so far, overtaking Pathaan’s $17.45 million.

  • Current Status in India

In India, Kalki 2898 AD stands strong with a net collection of Rs 633.89 crore. On its 34th day, it earned Rs 0.84 crore (Telugu: Rs 0.33 crore; Hindi: Rs 0.51 crore). On July 30, 2024, Kalki 2898 AD had a Telugu occupancy of 13.72%. The film is now less than Rs 7 crore away from surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which earned Rs 640.25 crore in its 57-day run in 2023.

  • Global Box Office Figures

This movie is one of the highest-grossing films in Indian history, with its producers claiming it's earned over Rs 1100 crore globally. However, according to Sacnilk, the figure is slightly lower, at Rs 1025.8 crore. Either way, it's an impressive achievement, landing it in fifth place on the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time, across all languages.

Take a look at the top 5 Indian movies that have made the cut:

Movie (Release Year)WorldwideIndia NetIndia GrossOverseasVerdict
1Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017)Rs 1788.06 CrRs 1030.42 CrRs 1416.9 CrRs 371.16 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
2KGF Chapter 2 (2022)Rs 1215 CrRs 859.7 CrRs 1000.85 CrRs 214.15 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
3RRR (2022)Rs 1230 CrRs 782.2 CrRs 915.85 CrRs 314.15 CrBlockbuster
4Jawan (2023)Rs 1160 CrRs 640.25 CrRs 760 CrRs 400 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
5Kalki 2898 AD (2024 still running)Rs 1025.8 CrRs 633.89 CrRs 751.8 CrRs 274 CrBlockbuster

(Box office data according to Sacnilk)

  • Upcoming Surprises

There are hints of a surprise from the Kalki team. Amitabh Bachchan recently mentioned on his blog that they are planning a special show for select fans. However, he cautioned that this is still in the planning stages and may or may not materialise. In his latest blog, Big B wrote, "We are in the process of planning to show to a few limited the film KALKI and I work towards it .. but please do not take this as an invitation yet .. the planning is in process... IN PROCESS... it may fructify it may not..."

  • Cast and Impact

Released last month amidst great anticipation, Kalki 2898 AD has transported audiences to a new world. Amitabh Bachchan’s portrayal of Ashwathama and Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin have been widely appreciated. Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan made notable guest appearances. Prabhas, who played the bounty hunter Bhairava and later appeared as Karna, has raised expectations for the sequel. So far, the film has earned Rs 1100 crore globally.

