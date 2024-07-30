Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 33: Prabhas Starrer Holds Its Ground Against Deadpool and Wolverine Wave

Hyderabad: The sci-fi blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD shows no signs of slowing down. This latest Telugu production has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in global box office collections. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has been making waves since its release on June 27, impressing audiences and critics alike with its compelling storytelling, impressive cinematography, and cutting-edge VFX. Starring a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, Kalki 2898 AD has garnered over Rs 633 crore in India and over Rs 1100 crore worldwide.

Box Office Breakdown in India

As per a Sacnilk report, the film has amassed Rs 633.05 crore nett in India alone. The Telugu version has been leading the charts, followed by the Hindi version. The Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions, though present, have seen relatively lower collections compared to their Telugu and Hindi counterparts.

Impact of New Releases

Kalki faces some competition from the recent Hollywood release, Deadpool & Wolverine. The Marvel Studios film, which has earned Rs 64.55 crore in its opening weekend in India, could potentially affect the box office performance of Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, alongside Leslie Uggams, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, and Brianna Hildebrand. Despite new release like Deadpool & Wolverine, Bad Newz,a and Sarfira, Kalki 2898 AD holds its ground and remains a top choice for moviegoers.

Have a look at how the latest releases are performing at the box office

SL No Movie Worldwide India Net India Gross Overseas Release date 1 Raayan Rs 80.6 Cr Rs 48.45 Cr Rs 55.6 Cr Rs 25 Cr July 26, 2024 2 Deadpool & Wolverine Rs 4400 Cr Rs 72.7 Cr Rs 93.5 Cr Rs 2200 Cr July 26, 2024 3 Bad Newz Rs 92 Cr Rs 52.98 Cr Rs 62 Cr Rs 30 Cr July 19, 2024 4 Sarfira Rs 32.21 Cr Rs 23.93 Cr Rs 27.71 Cr Rs 4.5 Cr July 12, 2024 5 Indian 2 Rs 145.32 Cr Rs 81.09 Cr Rs 94.32 Cr RS 51 Cr July 12, 2024 6 Kill Rs 45.5 Cr Rs 22.92 Cr Rs 27 Cr Rs 18.5 Cr July 5, 2024 7 Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1100 Cr Rs 633.05 Cr Rs 745.85 Cr Rs 273 Cr June 27, 2024

(Box office data by Sacnilk)

Kalki to outshine Jawan lifetime biz

Prabhas starrer is all set to outshine Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan at the domestic box office. The film is only Rs 7 crore shy of breaching Jawan's lifetime business of Rs 640.25 crore in India. Have a look at top 5 blockbusters with over Rs 1000 crore worldwide gross.

SL No Movie (Release Year) Worldwide India Net India Gross Overseas Budget BO verdict 1 Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017) Rs 1788.06 Cr Rs 1030.42 Cr Rs 1416.9 Cr Rs 371.16 Cr Rs 250 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 2 KGF Chapter 2 (2022) Rs 1215 Cr Rs 859.7 Cr Rs 1000.85 Cr Rs 214.15 Cr Rs 100 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 3 RRR (2022) Rs 1230 Cr Rs 782.2 Cr Rs 915.85 Cr Rs 314.15 Cr Rs 550 Cr Blockbuster 4 Jawan (2023) Rs 1160 Cr Rs 640.25 Cr Rs 760 Cr Rs 400 Cr Rs 300 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 5 Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1100 Cr Rs 633.05 Cr Rs 745.85 Cr Rs 273 Cr Rs 600 Cr Blockbuster

(Box office data by Sacnilk and makers of Kalki 2898 AD)

About Kalki

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi action movie depicting a modern incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who arrives on Earth to combat evil forces. Inspired loosely by the Mahabharata, the story is set 6000 years after the Kurukshetra War. The film features a diverse cast including Disha Patani, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Malvika Nair. Music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic.

Reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever made, with a budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD was previously titled Project K. The film was released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English.