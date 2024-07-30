ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 33: Prabhas Starrer Holds Its Ground Against Deadpool and Wolverine Wave

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 30, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

On Day 33, Kalki 2898 AD continued its strong performance at the box office, maintaining significant collections in India and globally. Despite emerging competition from Deadpool & Wolverine, the film’s earnings remained steady, with substantial contributions from its Telugu and Hindi versions. Read on for Kalki 2898 AD box office collection on day 33.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 33 (Film poster/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The sci-fi blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD shows no signs of slowing down. This latest Telugu production has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in global box office collections. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has been making waves since its release on June 27, impressing audiences and critics alike with its compelling storytelling, impressive cinematography, and cutting-edge VFX. Starring a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, Kalki 2898 AD has garnered over Rs 633 crore in India and over Rs 1100 crore worldwide.

  • Box Office Breakdown in India

As per a Sacnilk report, the film has amassed Rs 633.05 crore nett in India alone. The Telugu version has been leading the charts, followed by the Hindi version. The Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions, though present, have seen relatively lower collections compared to their Telugu and Hindi counterparts.

Impact of New Releases

Kalki faces some competition from the recent Hollywood release, Deadpool & Wolverine. The Marvel Studios film, which has earned Rs 64.55 crore in its opening weekend in India, could potentially affect the box office performance of Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, alongside Leslie Uggams, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, and Brianna Hildebrand. Despite new release like Deadpool & Wolverine, Bad Newz,a and Sarfira, Kalki 2898 AD holds its ground and remains a top choice for moviegoers.

Have a look at how the latest releases are performing at the box office

SL NoMovie WorldwideIndia NetIndia Gross OverseasRelease date
1RaayanRs 80.6 CrRs 48.45 CrRs 55.6 CrRs 25 CrJuly 26, 2024
2Deadpool & WolverineRs 4400 CrRs 72.7 CrRs 93.5 CrRs 2200 CrJuly 26, 2024
3Bad NewzRs 92 CrRs 52.98 CrRs 62 CrRs 30 CrJuly 19, 2024
4SarfiraRs 32.21 CrRs 23.93 CrRs 27.71 CrRs 4.5 CrJuly 12, 2024
5Indian 2Rs 145.32 CrRs 81.09 CrRs 94.32 CrRS 51 CrJuly 12, 2024
6KillRs 45.5 CrRs 22.92 CrRs 27 CrRs 18.5 CrJuly 5, 2024
7Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1100 CrRs 633.05 CrRs 745.85 CrRs 273 CrJune 27, 2024

(Box office data by Sacnilk)

  • Kalki to outshine Jawan lifetime biz

Prabhas starrer is all set to outshine Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan at the domestic box office. The film is only Rs 7 crore shy of breaching Jawan's lifetime business of Rs 640.25 crore in India. Have a look at top 5 blockbusters with over Rs 1000 crore worldwide gross.

SL NoMovie (Release Year)WorldwideIndia NetIndia Gross OverseasBudgetBO verdict
1Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017)Rs 1788.06 CrRs 1030.42 CrRs 1416.9 CrRs 371.16 CrRs 250 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
2KGF Chapter 2 (2022)Rs 1215 CrRs 859.7 CrRs 1000.85 CrRs 214.15 CrRs 100 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
3RRR (2022)Rs 1230 CrRs 782.2 CrRs 915.85 CrRs 314.15 CrRs 550 CrBlockbuster
4Jawan (2023)Rs 1160 CrRs 640.25 CrRs 760 CrRs 400 CrRs 300 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
5Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1100 CrRs 633.05 CrRs 745.85 CrRs 273 CrRs 600 CrBlockbuster

(Box office data by Sacnilk and makers of Kalki 2898 AD)

  • About Kalki

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi action movie depicting a modern incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who arrives on Earth to combat evil forces. Inspired loosely by the Mahabharata, the story is set 6000 years after the Kurukshetra War. The film features a diverse cast including Disha Patani, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Malvika Nair. Music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic.

Reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever made, with a budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD was previously titled Project K. The film was released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

