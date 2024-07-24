Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 27: Prabhas Starrer Just Shy of Rs 20 Cr to Beat Lifetime Business of SRK's Jawan

Hyderabad: Nag Ashwin's epic sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, continues to impress despite stiff competition from recent releases like Shankar's Indian 2, Sudha Kongara's Sarfira, and Anand Tiwari's Bad Newz. On Tuesday, the film added another Rs 1.77 crore to its domestic earnings, marking a 7.27% increase from Monday. With this, Kalki 2898 AD has now crossed the Rs 620 crore mark in India, inching closer to surpassing the lifetime collection of Atlee’s Jawan which stands at Rs 640 crore.

However, the film's earnings on its 27th day were slightly lower compared to Jawan, which had garnered Rs 2.05 crore on the corresponding day. With highly anticipated releases like Deadpool and Wolverine hitting screens this week, the momentum of "Kalki 2898 AD" remains a point of interest.

Globally, although Kalki 2898 AD surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore mark 11 days ago, it has yet to reach Rs 1,100 crore. This delay is concerning for its makers' ambitions to climb higher in the list of highest-grossing Indian films. Since July 13, when it entered the prestigious Rs 1,000 crore club, the film has added Rs 56.65 crore to its India nett, exceeding Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan to become the sixth highest-grossing film. However, its chances of surpassing Jawan globally, which holds the fifth position with Rs 1,160 crore, seem slim based on current trends.

SL No Movie (Release Year) Worldwide India Net India Gross Overseas Budget BO verdict 1 Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017) Rs 1788.06 Cr Rs 1030.42 Cr Rs 1416.9 Cr Rs 371.16 Cr Rs 250 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 2 KGF Chapter 2 (2022) Rs 1215 Cr Rs 859.7 Cr Rs 1000.85 Cr Rs 214.15 Cr Rs 100 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 3 RRR (2022) Rs 1230 Cr Rs 782.2 Cr Rs 915.85 Cr Rs 314.15 Cr Rs 550 Cr Blockbuster 4 Jawan (2023) Rs 1160 Cr Rs 640.25 Cr Rs 760 Cr Rs 400 Cr Rs 300 Cr All-Time Blockbuster 5 Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1008 Cr Rs 620.5 Cr Rs 737 Cr Rs 271 Cr Rs 600 Cr Blockbuster

(Box office numbers according to Sacnilk)

On Tuesday, Kalki 2898 AD achieved an overall occupancy rate of 12.68% in the Telugu market for its 2D version. Morning shows started with 10.98% occupancy, increasing to 13.43% in the afternoon and peaking at 13.91% at night. The 3D version maintained an overall occupancy rate of 11.66%.

In North America, after becoming the second highest-grossing Indian film last week, Kalki 2898 AD has now amassed $18.2 million. The only film surpassing it there is SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, with reported earnings of $20.77 million.

Apart from Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles, adding to its allure at the box office.