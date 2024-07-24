ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 27: Prabhas Starrer Just Shy of Rs 20 Cr to Beat Lifetime Business of SRK's Jawan

On its 27th day, Kalki 2898 AD sees a 7.27% growth at the box office from the previous day. With a total domestic collection exceeding Rs 620 crore, the film faces competition from recent releases but continues to maintain steady performance. The Prabhas starrer aims to zoom past lifetime business of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan at the Indian box office. Read on for Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 27.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 27 (Film poster)

Hyderabad: Nag Ashwin's epic sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, continues to impress despite stiff competition from recent releases like Shankar's Indian 2, Sudha Kongara's Sarfira, and Anand Tiwari's Bad Newz. On Tuesday, the film added another Rs 1.77 crore to its domestic earnings, marking a 7.27% increase from Monday. With this, Kalki 2898 AD has now crossed the Rs 620 crore mark in India, inching closer to surpassing the lifetime collection of Atlee’s Jawan which stands at Rs 640 crore.

However, the film's earnings on its 27th day were slightly lower compared to Jawan, which had garnered Rs 2.05 crore on the corresponding day. With highly anticipated releases like Deadpool and Wolverine hitting screens this week, the momentum of "Kalki 2898 AD" remains a point of interest.

Globally, although Kalki 2898 AD surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore mark 11 days ago, it has yet to reach Rs 1,100 crore. This delay is concerning for its makers' ambitions to climb higher in the list of highest-grossing Indian films. Since July 13, when it entered the prestigious Rs 1,000 crore club, the film has added Rs 56.65 crore to its India nett, exceeding Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan to become the sixth highest-grossing film. However, its chances of surpassing Jawan globally, which holds the fifth position with Rs 1,160 crore, seem slim based on current trends.

SL NoMovie (Release Year)WorldwideIndia NetIndia Gross OverseasBudgetBO verdict
1Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017)Rs 1788.06 CrRs 1030.42 CrRs 1416.9 CrRs 371.16 CrRs 250 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
2KGF Chapter 2 (2022)Rs 1215 CrRs 859.7 CrRs 1000.85 CrRs 214.15 CrRs 100 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
3RRR (2022)Rs 1230 CrRs 782.2 CrRs 915.85 CrRs 314.15 CrRs 550 CrBlockbuster
4Jawan (2023)Rs 1160 CrRs 640.25 CrRs 760 CrRs 400 CrRs 300 CrAll-Time Blockbuster
5Kalki 2898 AD (2024, Still Running) Rs 1008 CrRs 620.5 CrRs 737 CrRs 271 CrRs 600 CrBlockbuster

(Box office numbers according to Sacnilk)

On Tuesday, Kalki 2898 AD achieved an overall occupancy rate of 12.68% in the Telugu market for its 2D version. Morning shows started with 10.98% occupancy, increasing to 13.43% in the afternoon and peaking at 13.91% at night. The 3D version maintained an overall occupancy rate of 11.66%.

In North America, after becoming the second highest-grossing Indian film last week, Kalki 2898 AD has now amassed $18.2 million. The only film surpassing it there is SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, with reported earnings of $20.77 million.

Apart from Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles, adding to its allure at the box office.

