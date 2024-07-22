Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 25: Prabhas Starrer Beats RRR Record, Becomes 3rd highest grossing South movie at Hindi BO

Hyderabad: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's latest film Kalki 2898 AD continues to dazzle as it approaches its one-month mark in cinemas. In its fourth weekend, the film showed remarkable growth yet again, registering a staggering 37% surge in collections on Saturday alone.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 6.1 crore on Saturday and saw another significant increase of 37.70% on Sunday, amassing Rs 8.25 crore. This brings the total domestic collection of the film to Rs 616.70 crore.
The Hindi version of the film has set a new benchmark, grossing Rs 275.9 crore within four weeks. This achievement places Prabhas' starrer as the third highest-grossing South Indian film in the Hindi market, surpassing RRR's Rs 272 crore, according to Sacnilk.
Despite facing competition from major Hindi releases like Sarfira and Bad Newz, the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD remains the most successful. While Sarfira struggled to find its audience, Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, has shown promise. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan's Tamil film Indian 2 had a strong start but failed to sustain its momentum against Nag Ashwin's epic.
Kalki 2898 AD is now eyeing the Rs 650 crore milestone in the domestic market. If it continues at its current pace, it is likely to surpass Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan, which minted Rs 640.25 crore in India net. Jawan was the highest-grossing film of 2023 and ranks as the fifth highest earner of all time.
Globally, Kalki 2898 AD has already crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark, securing its position as the seventh highest-grossing film worldwide.
In Kalki 2898 AD, audiences witness stellar performances from Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, Kamal Haasan in the negative role of Yaskin, Prabhas as Bhairava, and Deepika Padukone as Sumathi. Disha Patani, Dulquer Salmaan, Anna Ben, and Mrunal Thakur also make notable cameo appearances in this epic production pulled off by Swapana Dutt and Priyanka Dutt, the boss ladies of Vyjayanthi Movies.
