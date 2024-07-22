ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 25: Prabhas Starrer Beats RRR Record, Becomes 3rd highest grossing South movie at Hindi BO

Hyderabad: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's latest film Kalki 2898 AD continues to dazzle as it approaches its one-month mark in cinemas. In its fourth weekend, the film showed remarkable growth yet again, registering a staggering 37% surge in collections on Saturday alone.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 6.1 crore on Saturday and saw another significant increase of 37.70% on Sunday, amassing Rs 8.25 crore. This brings the total domestic collection of the film to Rs 616.70 crore.

The Hindi version of the film has set a new benchmark, grossing Rs 275.9 crore within four weeks. This achievement places Prabhas' starrer as the third highest-grossing South Indian film in the Hindi market, surpassing RRR's Rs 272 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Despite facing competition from major Hindi releases like Sarfira and Bad Newz, the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD remains the most successful. While Sarfira struggled to find its audience, Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, has shown promise. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan's Tamil film Indian 2 had a strong start but failed to sustain its momentum against Nag Ashwin's epic.