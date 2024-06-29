Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Dips by 43 Percent on Day 2, Hindi Version Likely to Cross Rs 100 Cr Mark in First Weekend

Hyderabad: The box office journey of Kalki 2898 AD began with a bang, raking in Rs 191.5 crore globally on its opening day. However, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film witnessed a significant decline in its earnings on the second day. In India, it amassed Rs 95.3 crore nett on day one, but this figure dropped by over 43 percent to Rs 54 crore on day two.

The most noticeable drop was observed in its Telugu version, where it earned Rs 65.8 crore initially but only Rs 25.65 crore on the following day. The Telugu screenings saw a 65.02 percent occupancy on Friday. Meanwhile, the film's Hindi collections remained steady at Rs 22.5 crore on both days.

Released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, the film showed varied performance across languages.

Tamil version opened with Rs 4.5 crore and dipped slightly to Rs 3.5 crore on day two.

In Kannada, it earned Rs 30 lakh on day one and Rs 35 lakh on day two.

In Malayalam, the film grossed Rs 4.2 crore in total, with Rs 2.2 crore on day one and Rs 2 crore on day two.

Altogether, Kalki 2898 AD's two-day collection in India stands at Rs 149.3 crore nett.

On its opening day, Kalki 2898 AD surpassed KGF 2’s global collection figures, becoming the third highest opener after RRR and Baahubali 2. Baahubali 2 had grossed Rs 382 crore worldwide by its second day, while RRR had reached Rs 350 crore. Meanwhile, Yash's KGF Chapter 2 had earned Rs 286 crore globally. With Kalki's Rs 191.5 crore debut, its potential to exceed KGF 2’s day two numbers remains to be seen. In North America, the film grossed $7 million.

Kalki 2898 AD Hindi version to hit Rs 100 crore mark in first weekend Typically, films released on Thursday are likely to experience drop in numbers on day 2. However, Kalki's numbers highlight its reception in the Hindi-speaking belt, largely due to Prabhas' massive fanbase. Projections suggest the Hindi version could hit Rs 100 crore nett in its first weekend.

Given the significant drop in collections, it remains uncertain if the film will achieve the projected Rs 500 crore weekend mark. Kalki 2898 AD boasts a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, with cameos by SS Rajamouli, Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Vijay Deverakonda.