Kalki 2898 AD Hits Much Anticipated Milestone: Prabhas Starrer Soars Past Rs 1000 Cr Global Box Office

Hyderabad: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan starrer Kalki 2898 AD has finally crossed the highly anticipated milestone of Rs 1000 crore at the global box office, makers confrimed. Despite facing competition from Indian 2 in the South and Sarfira in the North, the blockbuster continues to draw audiences as it enters its third week in cinemas.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 16:

On its sixteenth day in theatres, the science-fiction mythological epic earned Rs 5.2 crore in India, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings its total domestic collections to Rs 548 crore. It is expected to surpass the Rs 550 crore mark on Saturday and surpass Animal's lifetime domestic collections of Rs 553 crore by Sunday.

By its sixteenth day, the Telugu version of Kalki has grossed Rs 255 crore, while the Hindi version has earned Rs 236 crore. On day 16 alone, the Telugu version collected Rs 1.4 crore, whereas the Hindi version earned more than double that amount. The Telugu version faced competition from Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, which garnered Rs 26 crore on its opening day, including Rs 7.9 crore from the Telugu release.

Kalki's critical and commercial success:

Kalki has emerged as both a critical and commercial success after several disappointments over the past few years. Following the massive success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017, Prabhas faced a series of high-budget flops, with Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire being the only exception.

Kalki enters Rs 1000 crore club:

Globally, Kalki 2898 AD achieved the Rs 1000 crore mark on its third Friday, makers confirmed via a social media post. "1000 CRORES and counting…💥 This milestone is a celebration of your love. We poured our hearts into this film, and you embraced it with open hearts. Thank you to the audience across the world ❤️," wrote the makers announcing the giant box office milestone on social media.

Kalki Cinematic Universe

Kalki 2898 AD, touted as India's most expensive film with a budget of around Rs 600 crore, was a high-stakes project. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has found strong support in the Telugu-speaking states, owing to Prabhas' popularity, but has also surprisingly performed well in the Hindi-speaking regions.

The makers are now looking to expand the Kalki Cinematic Universe, with a sequel already in development at Vyjayanthi Movies. Director Nag Ashwin revealed that about 20 days of filming for the sequel have already been completed, though no release date has been set yet.