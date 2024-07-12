ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 15: Prabhas Starrer Nears Animal Record, Fans Eager for Rs 1000 Cr Milestone

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 12, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

Kalki 2898 AD's box office performance witnesses a successful two-week run, earning Rs 543.45 crore domestically. The film is poised to face competition from new releases like Indian 2 and Sarfira at the box office. The collections in India dips to single-digit, however, the sci-fi epic surpasses Pathaan and Gadar 2's collections. While the film aims to surpass Animal's domestic total, Prabhas fans are eagerly awaiting the imminent update on Rs 1000 crore milestone from the makers.

Kalki 2898 Ad Box Office Collection Day 15 (Film poster)

Hyderabad: In the latest developments, Kalki 2898 AD has enjoyed a successful two-week run in cinemas without facing any major competition that could affect its box office earnings. However, its uninterrupted streak is expected to conclude today, with the release of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira posing significant competition. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on its fifteenth day, Kalki 2898 AD garnered Rs 6.7 crore at the domestic box office, bringing its total nett domestic collection to Rs 543.45 crore.

Of the Rs 6.7 crore earned on Thursday, the Hindi version contributed Rs 4 crore while the Telugu version brought in Rs 1.65 crore. Overall, the Hindi version has accumulated Rs 232.9 crore nett in India, whereas the Telugu version stands at Rs 253.85 crore. During its first week, the Nag Ashwin-directed film amassed Rs 414.85 crore. However, its collections dipped by 69 percent in the second week, with earnings amounting to Rs 128.6 crore.

Meanwhile in North America, the film has minted over $16.75 million gross, claimed distributor Prathyangira US. Kalki 2898 AD stands out as the highest-grossing film of 2024 by a considerable margin. Previously, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, held the top spot in Bollywood with nearly Rs 200 crore in earnings. Meanwhile, the Telugu and Tamil film industries witnessed fewer major hits this year, with HanuMan, according to Sacnilk, grossing Rs 295 crore worldwide.

The film has now surpassed the nett domestic collection of Pathaan, a prominent hit from 2023, which accumulated Rs 543.05 crore during its theatrical run. Moreover, Kalki 2898 AD has also exceeded the box office earnings of Gadar 2, featuring Sunny Deol, which garnered Rs 525.45 crore.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with #EpicBlockbusterKalki as Prabhas fans are eagerly awaiting the imminent update on Kalki 2898 AD's worldwide collections touching Rs 1000 crore milestone.

Recently, Kalki 2898 AD surpassed the global earnings of Animal. However, it is yet to surpass Animal’s domestic collection, indicating that while Kalki 2898 AD has earned more overseas, it still has ground to cover domestically. Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal grossed Rs 556.36 crore in India, a figure that Kalki is anticipated to surpass over the coming weekend.

