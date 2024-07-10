ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 13: India Sees Downturn, but Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer to Rs 1000 Crore Globally

On its 13th day, Kalki 2898 AD witnesses a noticeable decline as collections dips to single-digit domestically. Despite this, it remains a strong contender, inching towards the coveted Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide, with North America particularly bolstering its success as the highest-grossing South Indian film in the region.

Hyderabad: After an impressive debut week and a remarkable second weekend in cinemas, the movie Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles, witnessed a notable decline in its box office earnings as it entered its second Monday.

This downward trajectory persisted into Tuesday, with the film seeing a 13 percent drop and collecting Rs 9 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the domestic earnings of the film to Rs 529.45 nett crore so far.

The Telugu version of the film has garnered Rs 250.25 crore till date. The Hindi release has earned Rs 224.65 crore, while the Tamil and Kannada versions brought in Rs 31 crore and Rs 4.25 crore respectively. The Malayalam version accumulated Rs 19.3 crore.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD had a strong showing of Rs 414.85 crore in its initial week. Following a slight decline on Friday, the film regained momentum over the weekend, with a substantial increase of over 100 percent on Saturday, earning Rs 34.15 crore, and a further 30 percent rise on Sunday, amassing Rs 44.35 crore. However, as anticipated, the film saw a significant drop of 76 percent on Monday, with earnings just over Rs 10 crore, and the downward trend continued into Tuesday.

As of July 8, Kalki 2898 AD has grossed Rs 900 crore worldwide. The latest global earnings figures are yet to be disclosed by the makers. The film has also made waves in North America, emerging as the highest-grossing South Indian film there, with collections reaching $16.2 million.

Kalki 2898 AD continues its glorious run in theatres, facing minimal competition. However, the persistent decline in earnings raises concerns about whether it will surpass the Rs 1000 crore mark globally. A sequel of Kalki 2898 AD is currently in the works at Vyjayanthi Movies.

