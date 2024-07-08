Kalki 2898 AD's Unstoppable Rampage at Box Office, Prabhas Starrer Blazes into Rs 500 Cr in India, Approaches Rs 1000 Cr Worldwide

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD has stormed past the Rs 500 crore mark in India within just 11 days of its release. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, this dystopian sci-fi saga features a stellar cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's box office collections in India reached Rs 506.87 crore on its 11th day. Meanwhile, fans eagerly await updates on its global gross, with expectations high that it may soon breach the Rs 1000 crore milestone.

The film, which hit theatres on June 27, continues to perform remarkably well. As per reports, Kalki 2898 AD earned approximately Rs 41.17 crore (nett) across India on its 11th day across all languages, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 506.87 crore.

This sci-fi epic witnessed a significant surge in box office collections over its second weekend in India. Kalki 2898 AD had a spectacular opening day with Rs 95.3 crore collections on June 27. By the end of its first week, it had amassed Rs 414.85 crore. On Day 10, the film grossed Rs 34.15 crore, slightly dipping during the week but recovering strongly over the weekend.

Internationally, this multilingual 3D extravaganza has already joined the Rs 800 crore club. With its robust performance in the second weekend, expectations are high that it will soon cross Rs 1000 crore globally, though official figures are yet to be released. Meanwhile, in North America , the film has become highest grossing south Indian film with soaring collections of over $16 million, claims overseas distributor Prathyangira US.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever made, with a budget of Rs 600 crore. The mythological and sci-fi action drama premiered globally on June 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English. The ensemble cast also includes Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Shobhana among others.

Nag Ashwin has confirmed plans for a sequel during a recent press conference, citing his initial intention to wrap up the story in one film. However, given the depth of characters like Bhairava (Prabhas), SU-M80 (Deepika), Ashwatthama (Amitabh), and Supreme Yaskin (Kamal), he decided they all deserved their own narrative arcs.

Previously titled Project K, the film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English, captivating audiences with its blend of mythological and futuristic themes.