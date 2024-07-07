Kalki 2898 AD BO Day 10: Prabhas - Deepika Starrer Dominates Second Saturday with More Than 100 Pc Jump

Hyderabad: Director Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD is having a record-breaking run at the global box office. On its second Saturday, the film, which stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead, showed unparalleled growth. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, Kalki 2898 AD witnessed an astonishing 106 per cent increase in its collection on day 10.

The majority of the revenue came from Hindi-speaking regions, which outperformed Telugu-speaking areas. On day 10, the film collected Rs 34.45 crore, with Telugu making Rs 11 crore, Tamil version minting Rs 3 crore, Hindi garnering Rs 18.5 crore, Kannada Rs 0.45 crore, and Malayalam Rs 1.5 crore. With these collections, Kalki 2898 AD's total net collection has now reached Rs 466 crore. Meanwhile, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD announced on Saturday that its worldwide box office earnings had surpassed Rs 800 crore.

In addition to Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Shobhana, the film also features Disha Patani. The magnum opus had cameos of Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, and Vijay Deverakonda. The post-apocalyptic movie, which takes place in the year 2898 AD, draws inspiration from Hindu scriptures. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, it is billed as the most costly film ever made in India with a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, and debuted globally on June 27 in six languages.