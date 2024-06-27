Kalki 2898 AD: Audiences Rave About Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer After Its Grand Release - WATCH

Hyderabad: The wait is over as Kalki 2898 AD, the most eagerly awaited film, hit the big screens on June 27. Since its inception, movie enthusiasts have been abuzz with excitement, and now, the verdict is in. This mythological sci-fi epic, boasting an all-star cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, has left audiences captivated.

Audiences Rave About Kalki 2898 AD (Video: ETV Bharat)

The film's narrative and visual effects (VFX) have been particularly praised by viewers, who have been wowed by the grandeur of the production. As cinemagoers came out from the theatres, they couldn't stop raving about the film's gripping storyline and thrilling action sequences, which have set a new benchmark for the industry.

While some viewers felt that the first half of the film was slightly uneven, the second half more than made up for it, keeping them on the edge of their seats until the very end. The film's setup, too, has been widely praised, with audiences commending the innovative way in which the story has been presented. Special mention has been made of the outstanding performances of Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, who have brought their very best to the movie.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is set against the backdrop of a dystopian world in the year 2898 AD. The film's plot revolves around the last city of Kasi, and the arrival of Lord Vishnu's final avatar, Kalki. Also starring Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Pasupathy, and others, this cinematic extravaganza has been released in five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.