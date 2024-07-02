Kalki 2898 AD: Arjun Kapoor Praises Nag Ashwin's 'Cinematic Vision'; Hails Prabhas Starrer As 'Game Changer'

Hyderabad: The recently released film, Kalki 2898 AD, has been making waves at the box office and captivating the hearts of audiences everywhere. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film boasts an impressive cast, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, who have all received widespread acclaim from the industry.

Arjun Kapoor's IG Story (Instagram)

The film's success has been met with an outpouring of praise from fans and celebrities, with Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, and others taking to social media to express their admiration. The latest to laud the movie is Arjun Kapoor, who shared the film's poster on his Instagram Story and praised Nag Ashwin's "cinematic vision" and the "epic sweeping saga" that spans generations.

He wrote, "Kalki – The game changer!!! What a cinematic vision from @nag_ashwin. I bow down to your visual take of this epic sweeping saga that spans generations…there is only 1 @amitabhbachchan and he is awe-inspiring as Ashwatthama!!! @actorprabhas Sir continues to be the loveable rebel that we have loved him always. @deepikapadukone just adds so much dignity and is the actual heart of it." Arjun concluded his post by declaring Kalki 2898 AD a "true Pan India film of epic proportions."

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is set to appear in a negative character in Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated film, Singham Again, marking his debut in the director's cop universe. The film boasts an all-star cast, including Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and is expected to be a major box office draw.