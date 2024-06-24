Kalki 2898 AD: Ahead of Film's Release, Amitabh Bachchan Seeks Apology from Prabhas Fans - Know Why

Hyderabad: The advance bookings for Nag Ashwin directorial Kalki 2898 AD have skyrocketed with favourable responses worldwide. Several shows are quickly selling out, which is not surprising given Prabhas' popularity. Now, makers on their X handle Vyajayanthi Movies have dropped an intriguing interview comprising the star cast of the magnum opus. During the interview, Amitabh Bachchan apologised to Prabhas' followers.

The special interview with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and producers Swapna and Priyanka Dutt has been released, as promised. In the video, Bachchan says, "When Nag approached me to discuss the subject, he simply showed me a picture of what my character and Prabhas would look like. And I was this gigantic guy shoving off 'The Prabhas.'"

Snippets from Kalki 2898 Ad interviews featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and others (Video source: ANI)

"Please pardon me, Prabhas fans. I apologise with folded hands. Don't kill me after seeing what I do in the film," quipped the actor. Big B is referring to the battle sequences between him and Prabhas in the film, which we have seen in the two trailers. According to reports, the audience will have an exciting experience with Prabhas and Shahenshah's face-off in the mythical sci-fi entertainer.

next up, Kamal Haasan revealed what he appreciated most about being a part of the film. He explained, "It's not about the number of cameras or staff. I appreciated the set's quietness the most because most sets lack that. The noise should be inside a person and in theatres, not on the set." He further added, "Everyone is speaking in a disciplined manner. Mr. Nagi (Nag Ashwin) could speak at his usual volume and yet be heard. Nagi mumbles, but he can still be heard in the set because it is so quiet.

The film is all set to hit theatres on June 27, 2024, and just a few days before its release, makers have planned to drop the musical theme of the film at the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura. The theme of Kalki will be unveiled on June 24, adding to the buzz around the post-apocalyptic film, inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.