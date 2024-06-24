ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD: Ahead of Film's Release, Amitabh Bachchan Seeks Apology from Prabhas Fans - Know Why

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 24, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

Kalki 2898AD releases in theatres on June 27, 2024. Just few days before its release, makers of the Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starrer shared a video interview of the stars. Read on to know why Amitabh Bachchan begs for forgiveness from Prabhas fans.

Kalki 2898 AD film poster featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas
Kalki 2898 AD film poster featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas (Vyjayanthi Movies X handle)

Hyderabad: The advance bookings for Nag Ashwin directorial Kalki 2898 AD have skyrocketed with favourable responses worldwide. Several shows are quickly selling out, which is not surprising given Prabhas' popularity. Now, makers on their X handle Vyajayanthi Movies have dropped an intriguing interview comprising the star cast of the magnum opus. During the interview, Amitabh Bachchan apologised to Prabhas' followers.

The special interview with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and producers Swapna and Priyanka Dutt has been released, as promised. In the video, Bachchan says, "When Nag approached me to discuss the subject, he simply showed me a picture of what my character and Prabhas would look like. And I was this gigantic guy shoving off 'The Prabhas.'"

Snippets from Kalki 2898 Ad interviews featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and others (Video source: ANI)
Snippets from Kalki 2898 Ad interviews featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and others (Video source: ANI)

"Please pardon me, Prabhas fans. I apologise with folded hands. Don't kill me after seeing what I do in the film," quipped the actor. Big B is referring to the battle sequences between him and Prabhas in the film, which we have seen in the two trailers. According to reports, the audience will have an exciting experience with Prabhas and Shahenshah's face-off in the mythical sci-fi entertainer.

next up, Kamal Haasan revealed what he appreciated most about being a part of the film. He explained, "It's not about the number of cameras or staff. I appreciated the set's quietness the most because most sets lack that. The noise should be inside a person and in theatres, not on the set." He further added, "Everyone is speaking in a disciplined manner. Mr. Nagi (Nag Ashwin) could speak at his usual volume and yet be heard. Nagi mumbles, but he can still be heard in the set because it is so quiet.

The film is all set to hit theatres on June 27, 2024, and just a few days before its release, makers have planned to drop the musical theme of the film at the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura. The theme of Kalki will be unveiled on June 24, adding to the buzz around the post-apocalyptic film, inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

Read More

  1. Theme of Kalki 2898 AD to be unveiled in Mathura today, Digital release tomorrow
  2. Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Receives Govt Nod for Special Shows at Enhanced Rate; Deets inside
  3. Kalki 2898 AD Release Trailer Is out Now, Catch a Glimpse of 'Final War'

TAGGED:

AMITABH APOLOGISES TO PRABHAS FANSAMITABH BACHCHANNAG ASHWIN FILMKAMAL HAASAN ABOUT KALKI 2898 ADKALKI 2898 AD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.