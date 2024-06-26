Kalki 2898 AD Advance Booking: Prabhas Starrer Set to Break Records with $3.05 Million North American Premiere

Hyderabad: With just one day to go for its premiere, Nag Ashwin's futuristic mythological sci-fi flick Kalki 2898 AD has caused mayhem at the North American (USA and Canada) box office. Kalki 2898 AD, which is set to be released worldwide on June 27th, will have its premiere on June 26th, and fans can't wait to see Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone on the big screen. The film has already sold over 1 lakh tickets in the circuit for its premiere shows, generating a staggering US $3.05 million jump start.

However, RRR, starring SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan, continues to have the highest premiere day collection in the United States, earning more than $3 million. It would be interesting to see if Kalki 2898 AD can surpass that amount with walk-ins to set an all-time premiere day record. Nag Ashwin's film has the potential to be the best opening for a Hindi film this year, given the buzz around the film.

Back home, the advances are amazing in the South too, particularly in the home market of Nizam / Andhra, and very good in Karnataka, as expected given Prabhas and the scope of the picture, but in Hindi, the advances are also the highest of 2024 at several locations, despite the fact that advances opened late. Tickets for Kalki 2898 AD are selling for up to Rs 2,300 in locations like Mumbai. Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza in BKC offers 'Lux Superior' tickets for Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD for Rs 2,300 on June 27. The tickets are for the night show in Hindi.

Prabhas' magnum opus has registered a whopping 1.2 million interest hits on the film ticket booking app Book My Show. The multi-lingual sci-fi thriller eyes one of the biggest opening numbers of the year 2024 in India. If the reports of the film opening to Rs 200 crore are to be believed, then Prabhas will make history with two films grossing over Rs 200 crore on their opening days.