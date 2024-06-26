Kalki 2898 AD Advance Booking: Prabhas Starrer Registers Record Breaking Numbers in Ticket Sales for Day 1

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD, a highly awaited PAN Indian film, is hitting new records in advance bookings. The response is strong not only in Telugu-speaking states, but worldwide. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, English, Malayalam and Kannada, tomorrow on Thursday and it has already earned more than Rs 35 crore from advance ticket sales, selling over 100K tickets for its grand premiere.

Sharing the feat, makers on Vyjayanthi Films X handle wrote: "𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐬' 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝…….. 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐞’𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐈𝐍 𝐈𝐓! 100K+ Tickets sold for #Kalki2898AD Premieres. #Prabhas." According to industry figures from trade portal Sacnilk, it sold over 10 lakh tickets on its first day, generating Rs 35.93 crore from 13,628 shows in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film has already sold over 2 lakh tickets in India and grossed $3 million in North America through advance booking.

A few theatres commenced ticket sales yesterday, while full-fledged advaances began a while ago in Andhra Pradesh. Both state governments approved ticket price hike, and all eyes are now on the opening-day figure. Trade experts anticipate that Kalki 2898 AD would surpass Nizam's day one RRR record.

Kalki 2898 AD, an Indian epic dystopian science fiction action film, is planned to open in theatres on July 27. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, has reached new heights, with advance bookings beginning June 23. This sci-fi action-thriller is expected to have a significant impact at the box office, with trade website Sacnilk forecasting that it will gross more than Rs 200 crore on its opening day, making it one of the biggest Indian movie debuts this year."

"As per the forecast, Kalki 2898 AD is predicted to debut with 120+ crores gross collection in India and 60+ crores gross elsewhere for a global opening of 180+ crores, with a potential to reach 200 crores opening day gross. If it succeeds, it will be only the third Indian film to accomplish the feat. Currently, the top Indian films with the biggest opening day collections are SS Rajamouli's RRR (Rs 223 crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs 214 crore).