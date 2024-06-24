Kalki 2898 AD Advance Bookings Day 1: Pre-Sales for Prabhas Starrer Soar, Early Morning Shows Added to Meet Fans' Frenzy

Hyderabad: In a major feat, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's flick earned Rs 6.08 crore in advance booking for day 1, where shows begin as early as 4:30 a.m. Despite an increase in ticket costs, the much-anticipated dystopian sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD is off to a strong start as per advance ticketing trends. The Nag Ashwin directorial is all set to hit theatres on June 27, 2024, three days from now.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has grossed Rs 6.08 crore in advance reservations, with over 200,000 seats sold in India. The Telugu language version sold the most tickets, totalling over Rs 1,95,000 across 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D formats. The Hindi language version had the second most sales, selling over 7,000 tickets. In Tamil, the Nag Ashwin film sold over 2,000 tickets.

Before its release, the Telangana government approved additional shows and higher ticket rates for the first week. While fans were delighted about the additional shows, some expressed concern about the price hike. The announcement of a 5:30 a.m. screening on release day in Telangana originally thrilled fans, but the raised ticket costs for the first eight days (Rs. 70 for single screens and Rs. 100 for multiplexes) was met with mixed response.