Kala Ghoda Festival 2025: Day 1 to Kick off With Dance Fusion, Theatre, and Many More

Hyderabad: The 25th edition of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) kicked off on January 25, 2025, transforming the heart of Mumbai into a vibrant hub of art, culture, and creativity. Held annually in the Kala Ghoda area of South Mumbai, this festival has become one of the most iconic events in the city, celebrating art in all its forms. With over 300 events across 14 different sections, the first day of KGAF promised to deliver a multifaceted cultural experience that spanned visual arts, music, theatre, dance, literature, and much more.

Opening Ceremony & Special Events

The festival's inaugural day is set to witness a series of exciting events, starting with a special announcement by Indian actor Sanya Malhotra at 5:30 pm, followed by a high-energy performance at 6:30 pm. The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Fusion event at Cross Maidan will witness 25 distinct dance styles, highlighting the festival's 25-year rich legacy. More than 60 artists are expected to participate, showcasing diverse performances such as Kathak, folk dance, and tributes to Maharashtra's cultural traditions.

The evening will be marked with a captivating Kathak, Folk performance at 7:00 pm, followed by a portrayal of Assamese classical dance Sattriya, performed by Krishnakshi Kashyap and Dhruba Talukdar. The highlight of the evening will be Dil Mein Ek Leher, a unique fusion of Kathak and ghazals, uniting two powerful forms of expression: dance and music, performed by Prachee Shah Pandya and Prithvi Gandharv.

Heritage Walks: Exploring Mumbai's Historical Richness

For those interested in Mumbai's rich historical and architectural heritage, the first day of the festival will offer multiple Silver Trails, that is, heritage walks designed to take participants through the city's past. At 5:00 pm, four unique walks are scheduled to take place, each focused on different aspects of Mumbai's growth.

The Gothic Grandeur trail is set to explore the majestic Victorian Gothic buildings around Oval Maidan, while Deco Designs will delve into the Art Deco of Churchgate, revealing the city's architectural beauty. The Mumbai Meri Jaan trail aims to celebrate Mumbai's multicultural fabric, while Fort Fun will offer an engaging walk for children, showcasing the city's transformation from its colonial roots to the modern metropolis we know today.

Music, Literature, and Stalls

For music lovers, there is an event at 6:30 pm, where a series of performances will celebrate the diversity of India's musical heritage. The opening ceremony, including a ceremonial lamp-lighting at 6:00 pm, is planned to add a spiritual touch to the evening, setting the tone for the festival.