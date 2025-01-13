ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival To Mark Its 25th Anniversary With Week-Long Events - Deets Inside

Hyderabad: The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF), Asia's largest multidisciplinary street arts festival, is gearing up to celebrate its 25th edition in Mumbai. The festival, starting from January 25 to February 2, 2025, will transform the city's vibrant art district into a hub of creativity and culture. Organised by the Kala Ghoda Association, this year's festival has the theme "Silver Ghoda" to mark its silver jubilee in grand style, honouring India's rich artistic legacy.

Featuring over 300 events across 15 categories, the festival will span more than 25 venues in the Kala Ghoda precinct. The festival has something for everyone, from literature, film, and visual arts to dance, music, food, and stand-up comedy. Attendees can also enjoy workshops, heritage walks, and lifestyle showcases, that are sure to appeal to all age groups. Drawing thousands of visitors annually, this festival has become a key tradition for art enthusiasts, performers, and curious minds.

Theatre lovers can anticipate a lineup of over 30 plays at the YB Chavan Theatre, with performances in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Bengali. These productions promise to highlight the depth and diversity of India's theatrical traditions, making them a major draw for audiences.