Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025: From Dance, Theatre to Food, Must-Attend Events on 29 January

Hyderabad: The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) is back again to celebrate the vibrant art and culture of Mumbai. The festival began on January 25th and will run till February 2nd. Known for its blend of artistic expression and cultural diversity, KGAF brings together art, music, theatre, dance, food, literature, and more. For art aficionados, Wednesday offers a thrilling blend of art and heritage convergence.
January 29th promises a day packed with enriching experiences. Here is a roundup of the exciting events scheduled for Wednesday, January 29th, in the different verticals:
1. CHILDREN (SILVER SILVER LITTLE STAR)
- CSMVS CHILDREN'S MUSEUM (4:00 PM to 5:30 PM - UNDER the BAOBAB TREE)
Kids will be guided to create robots using LEGO-like blocks in a fun, interactive workshop and meet GENIE, a humanoid robot that mimics gestures and engages in delightful conversations. (Age: 6 + years)
An unforgettable day at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival XXV, where the kids brought the energy and the fun! 🎶🎨 #KalaGhodaXXV #FutureCreators #KidsInTheSpotlight #ArtAndMusic pic.twitter.com/gwCnxsl9bU— Kala Ghoda Arts Fest (@kgafest) January 27, 2025
- CSMVS CHILDREN'S MUSEUM (AMPHITHEATRE)
Kalanjali - presented by Aditya Birla World Academy with Toybox (2:00 pm - 04:00 pm) is an art service initiative where the secondary students of ABWA engage in an art activity with the students of Yusuf Meherally English medium school through our tie-up with the Toybank, an ngo leading child development through play.
- Zen Doodle & Line Art by Mausam (4:00 pm - 05:30 pm)
A super therapeutic Zen Doodle & Line Art workshop to make greeting cards/bookmarks/Name tags. A simple yet powerful activity that bridges creativity & mindfulness for all age groups. (Age: All)
2. CINEMA (SILVER SCREEN)
- Picturing Life by Harshil Bhanushali Marathi, Hindi, English | Documentary Feature (2:00 PM - 3:30 PM)
It explores the various aspects of painter, Sudhir Patwardhan's work by structuring the film around his journey as a painter in the city of Mumbai, oscillating between social and personal concerns.
Day 3 was all about captivating performances that left us in awe.— Kala Ghoda Arts Fest (@kgafest) January 28, 2025
Art installations turning streets into masterpieces.
Music that touched our souls. Heritage walks uncovering Bombay’s timeless stories.#KalaGhodaArtsFestival #KGAFXXV #Day3Highlights pic.twitter.com/BtjUr1kuzG
- Panel Discussion: Cinematographers' Meet presented by Flare Cinematography Film Festival (4:00 PM - 6:00 PM)
Celebrated cinematographers such as Anil Mehta ISC, Fowzia Fathima, and others discuss the importance of mentorship and support for new talent entering the field.
- Marching in the Dark by Kinshuk Surjan Marathi | Documentary Feature (7:00 PM - 9:00 PM)
Intent on providing a better life for herself and her children after her farmer-husband's suicide, Sanjivani struggles against her culture's traditional abandonment of widows – until she joins a discussion group with other farmer suicide widows. Empowered by community, shared stories of resilience, and unexpected solidarity, Sanjivani forges a path forward.
3. DANCE (SILVER SITAARE)
- Nritya Parichay - Dances of North & North East India (5:45 PM - 6:15 PM)
Students from underprivileged backgrounds trained through NCPA's outreach programs will showcase their talent in this captivating dance performance.
Witness Padmashri Narthaki Nataraj, a celebrated icon in Bharatanatyam, as she brings her soulful love for this classical dance form to life.— Kala Ghoda Arts Fest (@kgafest) January 28, 2025
Join us for this mesmerizing recital and experience the magic of culture and passion on stage!
📅 Wednesday, 29 Jan
🕕 6:55 - 7:55 PM pic.twitter.com/381jGVcpxC
- Fusion Dance: Dance of Duality (Winners of KGAF Dance Contest; Time: 6:25 PM - 6:45 PM)
Pune-based dancers Apurva Solapure and Siddhi Jadhav, winners of the KGAF Dance Contest, will perform a vibrant fusion dance.
- Bhama Kalapam by Veena Murthy & Samanvay Dance Company (Kuchipudi; 8:25 PM - 9:05 PM)
A mesmerising Kuchipudi performance that combines emotion, devotion, and storytelling, presented by artists from Bangalore and Mumbai.
4. FOOD (SILVER SALVER)
- Knead Cafe: Himalayan Adventure in Food (5:00 PM - 7:00 PM)
Explore innovative Himalayan dishes using indigenous herbs and ingredients. (Capacity: 25 pax.)
A night to remember with Paresh Pahuja!— Kala Ghoda Arts Fest (@kgafest) January 28, 2025
His heartfelt performance at #KGAFXXV left us mesmerized.
Here’s to an evening of soulful melodies, cinematic artistry, and unforgettable moments at Cross Maidan.
What was #KGAFXXV #kgaf25 #kgaf pic.twitter.com/tu0XpDrLP5
- Shakshouka to Schug: Israeli Street Food Masterclass (6:00 PM - 07:00 PM)
Chef Moshe will demonstrate iconic Israeli dishes in this fun and interactive cooking masterclass. (Capacity: 40 pax.)
- Food x Design Talk at Nksha (7:00 PM - 8:00 PM)
A discussion on the intersection of design and food with Neesha Alwani & Shruti Jalan, exploring Nksha’s architectural design. (Capacity: 15 pax.)
5. HERITAGE WALKS (SILVER TRAILS)
- Khadi Bhandar Walkthrough (4:00 PM - 5:00 PM)
A guided walkthrough of Khadi Bhandar with K. Unwalla Architects, offering insights into the heritage of this iconic building. (Capacity: 20 pax.)
- Ballard Estate Heritage Walk (4:00 PM - 5:00 PM)
A stroll through one of Mumbai's most historic areas, offering a glimpse into its colonial architecture and heritage.
- Kala Ghoda Heritage Bus Tour (2:00 PM - 3:00 PM)
A bus tour highlighting the rich cultural and architectural history of the Kala Ghoda precinct.
Join us for a hands-on experience with Desi cotton spinning using Gandhiji’s Box Charkha, fine-count spinning, and natural dyeing techniques guided by Arup and Rubi Rakshit. #KalaGhodaFestival #HandSpinning #NaturalDyeing #SustainableCrafts #kgaf #kgaf25 pic.twitter.com/iPNrMiv9cp— Kala Ghoda Arts Fest (@kgafest) January 27, 2025
6. LITERATURE (SILVER LININGS)
- Imagine there's no Heaven: Imagination and its Limits in Spec-Fic (5:00 PM - 6:00 PM)
Surreal biologies. Alternative societies. Fantasy worlds with iron rules. Varun Mathew talks with Gautam Bhatia, Gigi Ganguly and Tashan Mehta about the role of the imagination (and its limits) in their recent spec-fic novels.
- Marriage, Murder and Mythology with Devdutt Pattanaik (6:00 PM - 7:00 PM)
Join Devdutt Pattanaik in this expansive session as he explores the stories of union and separation that shape our mythology.
7. STAND-UP COMEDY (QUICKSILVER)
- The Crowd Work Show (4:00 PM - 6:00 PM)
A lineup of comics such as Supriya Joshi, Vineeth Srinivasan, Md. Hussain, and Niveditha Prakasam will engage the audience in spontaneous humour and quick wit.
8. THEATRE (SILVER CURTAIN)
- Sifar (Hindustani) (2:45 PM - 4:55 PM)
A poignant drama about the resilience of individuals in war-torn Syria, following the stories of several characters trying to rebuild their lives.
Writer/Director: Sachin Malvi
- Dagad Aani Maati (Marathi) (7:30 PM - 9:30 PM)
This Marathi drama explores the history and identity of a Maharashtrian village through the eyes of a disillusioned youth.
Writer: Datta Patil | Director: Sachin Shinde
