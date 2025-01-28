ETV Bharat / entertainment

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025: From Dance, Theatre to Food, Must-Attend Events on 29 January

Hyderabad: The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) is back again to celebrate the vibrant art and culture of Mumbai. The festival began on January 25th and will run till February 2nd. Known for its blend of artistic expression and cultural diversity, KGAF brings together art, music, theatre, dance, food, literature, and more. For art aficionados, Wednesday offers a thrilling blend of art and heritage convergence.

January 29th promises a day packed with enriching experiences. Here is a roundup of the exciting events scheduled for Wednesday, January 29th, in the different verticals:

1. CHILDREN (SILVER SILVER LITTLE STAR)

CSMVS CHILDREN'S MUSEUM (4:00 PM to 5:30 PM - UNDER the BAOBAB TREE)

Kids will be guided to create robots using LEGO-like blocks in a fun, interactive workshop and meet GENIE, a humanoid robot that mimics gestures and engages in delightful conversations. (Age: 6 + years)

CSMVS CHILDREN'S MUSEUM (AMPHITHEATRE)

Kalanjali - presented by Aditya Birla World Academy with Toybox (2:00 pm - 04:00 pm) is an art service initiative where the secondary students of ABWA engage in an art activity with the students of Yusuf Meherally English medium school through our tie-up with the Toybank, an ngo leading child development through play.

Zen Doodle & Line Art by Mausam (4:00 pm - 05:30 pm)

A super therapeutic Zen Doodle & Line Art workshop to make greeting cards/bookmarks/Name tags. A simple yet powerful activity that bridges creativity & mindfulness for all age groups. (Age: All)

2. CINEMA (SILVER SCREEN)

Picturing Life by Harshil Bhanushali Marathi, Hindi, English | Documentary Feature (2:00 PM - 3:30 PM)

It explores the various aspects of painter, Sudhir Patwardhan's work by structuring the film around his journey as a painter in the city of Mumbai, oscillating between social and personal concerns.

Panel Discussion: Cinematographers' Meet presented by Flare Cinematography Film Festival (4:00 PM - 6:00 PM)

Celebrated cinematographers such as Anil Mehta ISC, Fowzia Fathima, and others discuss the importance of mentorship and support for new talent entering the field.