Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025: Celebrate Silver Jubilee With Over 35 Plays; Date and Time Inside

Hyderabad: Brace up theatre lovers as the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is back with a slew of plays from 24 January to 2 February, marking its 25th anniversary. The theme for this year is 'Silver Ghoda' and the week-long program includes painting, sculpture, photography, dance, workshops, and plays. For the fans of live performances, the Y.B. Chavan (Main and Mini) Theatre will hold over 35 plays in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Bengali.

The play schedule was released on Monday. The festival will kickstart with the play Yeh Jo Public Hai on Friday morning, followed by 5 back-to-back plays timed on January 25. Here is the list of the plays that will offered along with their timings.

Yeh Jo Public Hai: 24 January to 2 February (11:00 AM)

Meri Maa Ke Haath (A Journey Of An Extraordinary Woman): 25 January (4:00 PM)

Dastaan E Ramji: 25 January (4:15PM)

Patrantun Kafka: 25 January (6:00PM)

Karn: 25 January to 5 April (8:00 PM)

Tabiyat: 25 January (8:00PM)

Sangatye Aika: 26 January (11:30 AM)

Mimi and More: 26 January (2:00 PM)

Kosheto: 26 January (3:00 PM)

Vhay, I Am Savitribai Phule: 26 January to 9 March (5:00 PM)

Sangeet Bavankhani: 26 January (6:30 PM)

Teen Kahaaniyan: 26 January (8:00 PM)

Ek Ek Paan Galavaya: 27 January (3:30 PM)

Bidharmi: 27 January (7:45 PM)

Mumabi ki Jalkatha: 27 January (8:00 PM)

Equus (Playhouse Production): 28 January (3:30 PM)

Sangeet Bibat Aakhyan: 28 January (7:45 PM)

Waiting For Naseer: 28 January (7:45 PM)

Sifar: 29 January (2:45 PM)

Dagad Aani Maati: 29 January (7:00 PM)

Waari Manachi: 29 January (7:00 PM)

Chenab Se Raavi Tak: 30 January (12:30 PM)

Uchal: 30 January (2:00 PM)

Life 2.0: 30 January (3:30 PM)

Cinema: 30 January (5:00 PM)

Attarman: 30 January (6:30 PM)

Dubhang: 30 January (7:00 PM)

Janta Nagarche Langde Ghode: 30 January (8:00 PM)

Urmilayan Marathi: 31 January (2:45 PM)

Khelo: 31 January (7:15 PM)

Something Like Truth: 31 January (7:30 PM)

Piyakkad (A): 1 February to 16 February (3:30 PM)

Sujata Rang Rangili: 1 February (5:00 PM)

The Greatest Show on Earth: 1 February (7:30 PM)

1876: 2 February (3:30 PM)

Kolatkar's Corner Table: 2 February (6:00 PM)

Dwapar Naad: 2 February (7:45 PM)

The annual art extravaganza is organised by the Kala Ghoda Association (KGA), which came into existence on 30 October 1998. The association's namesake- the Kala Ghoda district- is known for its upkeep of art and architecture, drawing huge crowds for its rich concentration of museums, art galleries, restaurants, and others.