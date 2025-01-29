Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025: Celebrate Day 6 With Dance, Music, Theater and More

Hyderabad: The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF), which honours Mumbai's rich artistic and cultural heritage, is celebrating its 25th anniversary year. The celebration started on January 25 and will end on February 2. KGAF is known for offering workshops and displaying art through music, drama, dance, literature and so much more.

The 30th of January promises to be a day full of exciting activities for all age groups. An overview of the fascinating activities planned for Thursday, January 30 in the various verticals is provided below:

CHILDREN (SILVER SILVER LITTLE STAR)- 30TH JAN, THURSDAY

CSMVS CHILDREN’S MUSEUM (UNDER the BAOBAB TREE)

1. Visit by The Cathedral and John Connon School (10:15 am 11:00 am)

Class 4 students of the Cathedral School will visit the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival and engage in a creative workshop to express their thoughts and ideas.

2. Build Your Imagination with 'Troy Wooden Blocks' (04:00 pm 05:30 pm)

A hands-on workshop where children explore creativity and problem-solving by building imaginative structures using Troy wooden blocks. (Age: 5 to 12 years)

CSMVS CHILDREN’S MUSEUM (AMPHITHEATRE)

1. Visit by The Cathedral and John Connon School (10:15 am 11:00 am)

Class 4 students of the Cathedral School will visit the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival and engage in a creative workshop to express their thoughts and ideas.

2. Book Launch By GetLitt, 'Cow Says' A Moo-tastic, Neighing, Roaring Adventure! (04:00 pm 05:30 pm)

Step into the whimsical world of Cow Says! This interactive session is packed with exciting hands-on and immersive activities, promising plenty of giggles, surprises, and a mootastic good time! (Age: 3+ years)

CINEMA (SILVER SCREEN) 30TH JAN, THURSDAY

KR CAMA HALL

1. Shorts Package: Curated by Abhra Das (01:00 pm 03:30 pm)

This package showcases the work of a wide range of fresh, upcoming young filmmaking talent from India, each with a unique voice. The films in the package include An Orphanage of Memories, Hema, Shackles of Sky, Silan, Taak and Umbro.

2. Humans in the Loop by Aranya Sahay -Hindi, Kurukh | Fiction Feature (04:00 pm 06:00 pm)

Humans In The Loop essays the story of an adivasi woman who begins interacting with AI while working in a data centre in remote Jharkhand.

3. Shorts Package: Nagari Films by Charles Correa Foundation (06:00 pm 08:00 pm)

The curated set of 10 films will explore the current realities of Mumbai, addressing issues that make it a Nagari. This will include stories of displacements, environmental concerns, politics of space, and water as a resource. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, writer Sooni Taraporevala and filmmaker Akanksha Gupta, moderated by filmmaker and cinematographer Avijit Mukul Kishore.

DANCE ( SILVER SITAARE) - CROSS MAIDAN

1. Kahani Abhi Baki Hain by Gensxty 05:30 pm Tribe + Mumbai Harmonics (05:45 pm) (Bollywood)

Join Sandip Soparrkar as he brings out the youthful energy of senior citizens in a joyful and lively performance!

2. Tejaswini Sathe and Students of TANZ Kathak Academy Kathak

Pune-based artists will portray Kathak’s graceful pirouettes and intricate footwork. (06:00 pm 06:40 pm)

3. Shobha Gurtu - A Musical Legacy 06:50 pm by Sraboni Chaudhuri, Dhanashree (07:30 pm)

Pandit Rai & Keka Sinha

Celebrating the Centennial year of the Thumri legend Shobha Gurtu with a concert by her noted disciples along with Kathak dance. Accompanied by a brilliant team of musicians they all pay tribute to Shobha ji whose unparalleled genius redefined the Thumri genre forever.

4. Echoes of Tradition (07:40 pm 08:15 pm)

Mónica de la Fuente and Germán Díaz unite their artistry in a performance that celebrates the deep cultural roots of Spain. Through the evocative sounds of the zanfona (hurdy-gurdy) and the elegance of dance, they bring to life the timeless beauty of Spanish traditions.

FOOD (SILVER SALVER)

1. The Koli Catch Presented by the Heritage Project

YWCA Hall, Presented by the Heritage Fort (05:00 pm to 07:00 pm)

Immerse yourself in the rich culinary traditions of the Kolis of Mumbai with the women from ‘Chefs of Koliwada’ cooking up authentic dishes, sharing stories and revealing spice secrets in an exclusive masterclass. (Capacity: 30 pax)

HERITAGE WALKS (SILVER TRAILS)

1. Bora Bazar Heritage Walk - A Silver Trail by The Heritage Project (05:00 pm - 06:30 pm)

A stroll in Bora Bazaar, where commerce brings people together.

2. Herstory A Silver Trail in Gamdevi, feminism’s Mumbai birthplace ( 05:00 pm - 06:30 pm)

Hear the inspiring stories of pioneering women from 19th- and early-20th-century Mumbai.

3. Gothic Grandeur - A Silver Trail around Oval Maidan (05:00 pm - 06:30 pm)

A walk among the city’s grand Victorian Gothic buildings.

4. Kala Ghoda Heritage Bus Tour A Silver Trail by The Heritage Project (6:00 pm - 07:30 pm)

A tour around the historic precinct of Kala Ghoda.

5. Elf In Stone - A Silver Trail inside Elphinstone College (08:00 pm - 09:00 pm)

Walk through a 135-year-old building to hear the tale of a 198-year-old institution.

LIFESTYLE (SILVER IS THE NEW BLACK)

1. Mantra Medicine: Demystifying Sanskrit & Harnessing the Power of Mantra

DSL Reading Room (03:00 pm - 05:00 pm)

Join Oxford-trained Sanskrit expert Shreya Radhika Lakhani for a transformative journey into the world of Sanskrit and mantra. Discover the health benefits of chanting through Sanskrit’s precise alphabet and grammar, and how to integrate the practice into your daily life as an effective tool for managing stress, nervous system regulation, and grounding.

LITERATURE (SILVER LININGS)

1. There’s a Bluebird in my Heart - Kitab Khana (05:00 pm - 06:00 pm)

Based on the verses of Charles Bukowski, Maya Angelou, Gulzar and others, Poetrusic’s immersive performance explores the search for love. Performers: Neeti Singhi, Shivali Parkash and Shubha Shah.

2. The Long and the Short of It - DSL Garden (06:00 pm - 07:00 pm)

Which stories call for the short form and which ones need a novel for their telling? Anindita Ghose engages with Prayaag Akbar and Murzban Shroff about how their chosen forms shaped their recent books.

3. Bole Kabir Burn Down Your House - DSL Garden (07:00 pm - 08:30 pm)

Shabnam Virmani brings the timeless mystical provocations of Kabir to new light with her compilation of his poetry, anecdotes and stories. Rajni Bakshi joins her for this unique presentation that inspires a re-examination of the social and the spiritual.

MUSIC (SILVER STRINGS)

5. TVISHA Band by Manish Pingale (08:20 pm - 08:50 pm)

The Indian slide guitar, a marvel of innovation in Indian classical music, intertwines seamlessly with the timeless soul of the sarangi. Complementing this harmony, the tabla and side rhythms add depth and beauty to this musical journey.

6. Priyanka Mukherjee Live (8:55 pm - 09:30 pm)

Travel through time as Priyanka Mukherjee takes you on a soulful journey through Bollywood’s finest – from the golden era of retro classics to the dynamic beats of today’s metro hits.

STAND-UP COMEDY (QUICKSILVER)

1. The Grin Line Up! (4:00 pm - 06:00 pm)

A line up of new and experienced comics performing their latest jokes. Artists: Atul Khatri, Urooj Ashfaq, Tarang Hardikar, Urjita Wani, Sumer More, Shamik Chakraborty, Sharon Verma.

STREET (SILVER STREAK)

1. Mai Marathi Sachivalay Gymkhana (7:00 pm - 08:15 pm)

Sachivalay Gymkhana's 'Mai Marathi' celebrates the essence of Maharashtra through a nostalgic Marathi songs.

2. Songs of Grace (Geetu Hinduja) (8:30 pm - 9:30 pm)

A universal celebration of divine grace, weaving together original compositions, covers and timeless sacred verses from Eastern & Western philosophies and mystic poets.

THEATRE (SILVER CURTAIN)

1. Chenab se Raavi Tak (Marathi) Presented by Crowd Natyasanstha & Sakhi Productions (12:30 pm - 01:15 pm)

Writer: Prajakt Deshmukh

Director: Sanket Patil, Sandesh Randive

Cast: Ajinkya Nanda, Sanjivani Hasbe, Aniket Kadam, Sandesh Randive, Rushikesh

2. Uchal (Marathi) (02:00 pm - 02:40 pm)

Presented by Rangved Mumbai

Writer: Abhay Nawathe |

Director: Dr. Shweta Pendse |

Cast: 25 young performers

Uchal tells the story of women laborers from drought-hit areas, toiling in sugarcane fields to repay debts. This is a story of the women's struggle to survive, their existence hanging in the balance as they repay the debt of survival. (PG)

3. Life 2.0 (Marathi) (3:30 pm - 04:10 pm)

Presented by Occipital Productions

Writer: Shashank Jadhav |

Director: Girish Sawant |

Cast: Shashank, Ashlesha, Prathamesh, Shubham, Priyal Jadhav

What if, in the 2500s, artificial intelligence allowed people to extend their lives (Life 1.0) and purchase a second life (Life 2.0) using life points? A 25-year-old man from Life 1.0 meets a 421-year-old woman from Life 2.0 virtually, and they navigate their remaining years while facing ideological conflicts. (G)

4. Cinema (Marathi) (05:00 pm - 05:45 pm)

Presented by Marathwada

Mitramandal Commerce College

Writers: Mandar Ingle, Shreyas

Joshi | Director: Abhipray Kamthe

Cast: Shreyas Joshi,Parth Kokil, Mugdha Bhosale, Abhipray Kamthe, Siddhant Jagtap, Darshan Wadke

A drama set in 1930s Pune, following Madhu's journey to watch the first Marathi sound movie, while his father, Raghunath Sathe, struggles to fulfill this wish despite financial hardships. The play explores the clash between drama and emerging cinema, highlighting the bond between father and son. (G)

5. AttarMann (Marathi) (6:30 pm - 7:15 pm)

Presented by Jiraf Theatre

Writer | Director: Bobby |

Cast: Bobby, Akshata Tale

Amu, missing for four years, returns to Mumbai and calls Vaidu, the woman he once loved. Shocked to hear his voice, Vaidu learns of their unfulfilled relationship and unrealised dreams. This phone conversation retells Amu's incredible journey and the upheavals in both characters' lives after separation. (G)

6. Janta Nagarche Langde Ghode (Marathi) (08:00 pm - 08:45 pm)

Presented by Ramnarain

Ruia Autonomous College

Writer | Director: Ramchandra Gaonkar |

Cast: Mayank Oak, Swara Pednekar, Chetan Wagh, Advait Kulkarni, Shubham Lawangare and others

Set in Janata Nagar, a fictional slum facing redevelopment, this satirical play follows two young rebels demanding opportunity over luxury homes. Through music and sharp humor, it critiques today's social and political issues, urging reflection on true progress and the struggle for a decent lifestyle. (G)

7. Dubhang (Marathi) (7:00 pm - 09:00 pm)

Presented by Milap Theatre

Adapted by Dr. Sameer Mone

Director: Dipti Pranav Joshi

Cast: Pranav R. Joshi

This play follows a man named Anil, who returns home one night to find his family gone. Alone, he reflects on his relationships, each memory revealing his role in their separation. Through haunting introspection, the play explores love, remorse, and the powerful journey toward self-realisation in a single night of introspection. (PG-13)

WORKSHOPS (SKILLVER)

1. India Exim Bank presents Exploring the Art of Hand Embroidery (YWCA, Fort) (11:00 am - 01:00 pm)

Weave the rich tradition of Indian hand embroidery and applique work led by artisan Sujata Kulhalli. Create stunning patterns on natural fabrics that blend functionality with beauty, while exploring the artistry and cultural stories behind this immemorial craft.

2. Mantra Medicine: Demystifying Sanskrit & Harnessing the Power of Mantra (DSL Reading Room) (03:00 pm - 05:00 pm)

Join Oxford-trained Sanskrit expert Shreya Radhika Lakhani for a transformative journey into the world of Sanskrit and mantra. Discover the health benefits of chanting through Sanskrit’s precise alphabet and grammar, and how to integrate the practice into your daily life as an effective tool for managing stress, nervous system regulation, and grounding.

3. The Koli Catch (Presented by the Heritage Project) (YWCA, Fort) (05:00 pm - 07:00 pm)

Immerse yourself in the rich culinary traditions of the Kolis of Mumbai with the women from ‘Chefs of Koliwada’ cooking up authentic dishes, sharing stories and revealing spice secrets in an exclusive masterclass. Capacity: 30 pax