'Ab Main Hindi Mein Bolu?': Kajol's Snarky Reply To Reporter At Maharashtra State Film Awards Triggers Outrage - WATCH

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kajol is in the spotlight once again, not for her films but for a fiery exchange with a reporter during the Maharashtra State Film Awards 2025. The veteran actor, who was honoured with the prestigious Raj Kapoor Award at the ceremony, drew criticism after she snapped at a journalist who requested her to repeat her remarks in Hindi.

In a now-viral video from the event held in Mumbai on Tuesday, Kajol is seen speaking in Marathi to the media, calling the award a "big deal." However, when one of the reporters asked her to repeat her statement in Hindi, Kajol visibly lost her cool. "Abhi main Hindi mein bolu? (Now should I speak in Hindi too?)" she shot back. She further added, "Jisko samjhna hai woh samajh lenge" (Those who want to understand, will figure it out).

Kajol sparks Hindi-Marathi language controversy at the Maharashtra Film Awards (Video: PTI)

This brief but sharp exchange has since sparked a debate on social media. Many users expressed disappointment at Kajol's refusal to accommodate the Hindi-speaking media. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "After earning so much money and fame through the Hindi audience, Kajol says 'Ab Hindi mein bolun?'" Another user commented, "Then why do you make films in Hindi?" Some even suggested that she should switch exclusively to Marathi cinema if she finds it inconvenient to engage than in Hindi.

Kajol at Maharashtra Film Awards (Photo: IANS)

The award ceremony, however, was otherwise a proud moment for Kajol. Wearing her mother Tanuja's vintage black and white saree, the actor appeared on stage with grace. She received the award from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and delivered her acceptance speech in fluent Marathi. "It is my birthday today," she told the crowd, adding a personal touch to the occasion. She also shared that her mother had received the same award years ago, making the moment even more emotional.

Kajol at Maharashtra Film Awards (Photo: IANS)

On the professional front, Kajol is set to reprise her role as Noyonika in The Trial Season 2. Her last film, Sarzameen, co-starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, failed to impress critics. She also has Maharagni: Queen of Queens in the pipeline, alongside Prabhu Deva and Naseeruddin Shah.