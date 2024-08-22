Kajol's 'Lindner' Brings Her 'Usual Suspects' Together In A Casual Feast - Check Post

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kajol, known for her vibrant personality and strong presence on social media, shared a glimpse of her personal life on Thursday with her fans through an Instagram post that has quickly garnered over 70,000 likes so far. In the photo, Kajol can be seen hosting what she humorously dubbed a "Lindner", a playful combination of lunch and dinner at her home.

The image captures a cosy and intimate gathering of close friends seated around a beautifully set dining table. Kajol, dressed casually in a light-coloured shirt, is seen serving food to her guests. The ambience of the room is warm, with modern lighting fixtures adding a sophisticated touch to the space. The spread on the table appears to be a mix of traditional Indian dishes, with plates filled with various curries, breads, and appetizers.

Kajol's caption, "When lunch and dinner collide it’s called Lindner! #makeitup #dictionarytakenote #theusualsuspects," showcases her characteristic wit and charm. The hashtags suggest that this is a regular occurrence with her close-knit group, affectionately referred to as "the usual suspects." Her playful term "Lindner" reflects her quirky sense of humour that her fans adore.

This post not only offers a peek into Kajol's off-screen life but also highlights her down-to-earth nature. Despite her star status, she enjoys the simple pleasures of life, such as sharing a meal with loved ones. Kajol, who often shares snippets of her life, has the ability to connect with her fans through such candid posts and is one of the reasons why she remains one of Bollywood's most beloved actors.