Kajol Shares Heartwarming Moments of Daughter Nysa Devgan on Her 21st Birthday

Hyderabad: Today is a special day for Bollywood actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn as their daughter Nysa Devgan marks her 21st birthday on Saturday. Kajol is one of those actors who could well handle their acting career and being a full-time mother. The devoted mother and one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema keeps sharing glimpses of her life and children on social media and today it is all the more customary for her.

On April 19, the actror shared a pre-birthday greeting for her daughter, and on April 20, she shared some wonderful unseen photos of Nysa wishing her a happy birthday. Kajol took to Instagram to post three photos of her daughter. In the first photo, we see Nysa lying on the floor with a wide smile on her face, and a cute puppy resting on her tummy.

Another photo shows her all dolled up and looking stunning in a golden lehenga. She can be seen sitting in a swing and posing for the camera. The last picture from the birthday post shows her playing with a puppy and has a cute expression on her face. Kajol shared the photos and commented, "Happy 21st my darling.. may u always smile and laugh with this same joie de vivre through life.. know that you are loved always and forever. To the moon and back baby! Btw that last pic is how I look at you most days.."

On Friday, a day before her daughter Nysa's birthday, Kajol shared a sweet post about her motherhood journey, expressing gratitude and awe for her baby's love and unwavering support. Kajol took to social media and shared a throwback photo of little Nysa wearing a green dress and sitting on her mother's lap. Sharing the picture, she dropped a long post about how much she loves Nysa.

For the unversed, Kajol is married to superstar Ajay Devgn. They tied the knot in February 1999. The couple has two children: a daughter named Nysa and a son named Yug. On the professional front, Kajol was recently seen playing Devyani in Lust Stories 2 and Noyonika Sengupta in the web series The Trial. next up she has Sarzameen, Do Patti, and Maa in her kitty.