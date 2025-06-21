INTERVIEW | Kajol: 'When I Hang Up My Boots — That Decision Is in My Hands'

Kajol's career in Bollywood is often described as "unstoppable," spanning over three decades with a mix of commercial success and critical acclaim. Her debut was in 1992 with Bekhudi, and she has since delivered numerous hits and memorable performances with many firsts in her career, solidifying her position as a leading actress. While she took a break after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) to focus on family, she has continued to work in films and digital projects like Tribhanga, The Trial, and Do Patti. And now the actress, for the first time, will feature in a horror film Maa, a genre outside her comfort zone as the actress is not a big fan of horror films. A blend of horror and mythology, Maa explores the “timeless battle between good and evil” with spine-chilling suspense and intense drama. The film has been helmed by Vishal Furia, known for Lapachhapi, Criminal Justice and Chhorii and is slated to be released in cinemas on June 27.

A self-proclaimed enthusiast of mythological stories, Kajol was excited when she was offered the film that explores the story of Maa Kali and Raktabeej, a tale she's long been fond of. Maa felt like a story she was meant to be a part of. “I’m a big mythology buff and this is one of my most favourite stories. I have read many different versions and I have narrated this story to my children several times. But when the story was being written we didn’t have horror in mind, we never thought we would be making a horror film. But when the script came to the climax, we felt it can’t remain a thriller because our characters and situations had become so big that we needed the horror tag to give justification to the characters. We realized that we have to take audience satisfaction into account. We just can’t fire one bullet and leave, we had to put the horror tag onto it and create this world,” Kajol explains. “But I was not aware that horror films have a certain pitch which is not there in regular films. When you are doing this genre, you have to act depending upon that pitch. Vishal had to give me a lot of explanation regarding that …he would say, ‘I know what is happening behind you or in front of you, you can’t see ..it is going to come in later in the cuts and in the background music ..so you will have to do it this way only’. I would like to give credit to my director for having the sense and sensibility of making a horror film, of course, he is a very successful horror film director,” she further adds.

Maa that marks Kajol’s return to the big screen after three years (her last theatrical release was Salaam Venky) more or less follows the theme of Furia's Chhori franchise where a mother single-handedly fights evil to save her daughter. Also, the film is set in the same world as the 2024 film Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, suggesting a shared universe with similar supernatural elements. When asked if she is starting a new ‘Devil’ universe, pat comes the reply - “I hope so.” She further goes on to explain: “Maa is a completely different world. The tagline of the film is – ‘Evil versus faith’. The story came to me at the concept level …if it had to happen in today’s day and time, what would happen. We could not have shown it only in mythological form because then it would have been a different film altogether. It is important if we make films today that connect to a wider audience, we can’t just cater to one audience and many don’t know the Raktabeej story. Everybody needs to identify with the film. Our working title was Maa and we thought we will give a better title later on but in the end, we realised that the word Maa had so many layers. We are talking about Maa and her emotions. The title and the combination of modern-day mythology would be perfect for this film.”

Kajol found shooting for the climax of the film difficult, particularly due to the use of VFX for the portion where Ajay Devgn, too, had to step in to direct. Describing the shooting process as "brutal" and “eerie” she says, “Yes, it was tough. In VFX most of the background is green screen. Normally when we do a scene there is another actor standing in front of you who reacts or you react to dialogues. There is a face, but here there is nothing. It is only your imagination and you have to decide what that person will say and then you have to decide your reaction. You can’t just react, you have to decide your reaction first and then let it play out, so it is a different form of acting. And, of course, our film has a lot of action, there is car chase, cable work ...it is a very physically demanding role as well. I would get so exhausted, and that laal matti (red soil) ...we were shooting with lal matti (the film’s setting and narrative suggest a connection with red soil). After the shoot got over and then came Holi and I said I won’t play Holi this year. Enough. For 10 days the way I played holi …I want to be clean now (laughs).”

It was not the first time that Devgn was directing his actress-wife, way back in 2008 the couple collaborated for Devgn’s directorial debut U Me Aur Hum, a romantic comedy. “It’s great working with Ajay when he is directing you, he is a fabulous director. He didn’t get much opportunity this time. Here he had to just tell me that you have to look over there but yes, I worked with him in U Me Aur Hum and I would love to work with him again but still he will have to convince me first (laughs).” However, praising Devgn, Kajol said, “He is a very hands-on producer. From script to music and VFX, he has given a lot of attention to every part of this film. I think VFX is a huge part of the film. And, as they say, shooting VFX is a different game...so he has given a lot of detail. He has been a very hands-on producer.”

Strangely enough, this is the first time that Kajol watched and even worked in a horror film, “because I had no option, I didn’t have the choice in the matter but if given a choice I won’t”. “I have not watched a single horror film, not even Ajay’s Bhoot that also starred my mother (veteran actress Tanuja). I don’t watch horror films. I have been meeting you for so many years, did you ever think after seeing my face that I watch horror films (laughs-out-loud)”, says the actress, who is at an interesting phase of her career with several back- to- back projects in various formats and genres. Which one would she call as her best phase? “I really don’t know which is the most interesting phase. I would like to believe that I am in the best place that I could be and if you had asked me then, say in the 90’s, that time also I would have given the same answer. I don’t want to go back in time. If I want to go somewhere I want to go ahead to see what I would do 20 years later. I am in a very happy space. I’m bringing yet one more film on the big screen. I am proud of that fact,” says Kajol, who gained recognition early in her career with films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Gupt and many more.

In the recent past, Kajol’s filmography became still more interesting particularly since 2023 when she was seen in her first OTT series The Trial, a legal drama, and then she played a cop for the first time in her career in the mystery thriller Do Patti, and now she is dabbling with horror genre. There are reports that a second season of The Trial is in production and that would see Kajol reprising her role as Noyonika Sengupta. With so many firsts happening in her career even after over three decades of successful journey, does that surprise her? “Look, I never thought that my career would be short-lived. Lots of people told me that I won’t have a career after I get married but I continued working and god willing I will continue working till however long I want to work. When I hang up my boots — that decision is in my hands. There is never a dearth of work. If you feel you are not getting interesting roles you can always make it for yourself. You have to choose the right things for yourself,” she says.

Not just that, Kajol has successfully managed work-life balance throughout her career, prioritizing it since she started acting in the 90’s. Her approach is particularly relevant in the context of recent discussions about work hours in the Bollywood industry. She got married at the peak of her career and continued working while playing varied roles after becoming a mother unlike many of her contemporaries. It’s said that Kajol always set clear limits on work hours and received support from her family and filmmakers. “I am super proud of myself. I don’t look back and at that time I had not given a thought on feminism and stuff. I just decided whether I want to do it or not. Those are personal decisions in everyone’s life, if you think it is right you do or you don’t. There are a lot of things I have said yes to and there are lots of things I have refused. A lot of people at that point of time told me not to get married, or not to have children, at that point of time lots of people have lots of opinions but if you remain true to yourself things fall in place. If you know what will make you happy and not think about pleasing people and society, at the end you will not regret your decisions. As you grow older and you look at your life you will not look back saying, ‘Kaash maine suna hota ..I should have heeded this or that advice ..' ultimately, it is your life, your decision, credit goes to you, mistakes are your own responsibility,” she signs off.

Maa, written by Saiwyn Quadras, is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. It also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta and Kherin Sharma in pivotal roles. Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali, on June 27.