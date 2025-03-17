Kaiju No 8: Mission Recon India Release Date Locked, Anime Movie Includes Season 1 Recap And Never-Before-Seen Episode

Hyderabad: Anime fans in India have an exciting cinematic event to look forward to! Crunchyroll, in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, has officially acquired the theatrical rights for Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon and will bring the film to Indian theatres on April 11, 2025. This omnibus anime film will feature a high-action recap of Kaiju No. 8 Season 1, along with an exclusive, never-before-seen episode titled Hoshina's Day Off.

Based on the hit manga by Naoya Matsumoto, Kaiju No. 8 first premiered as an anime series in April 2024. Set in a world plagued by destructive kaiju (giant monsters), the story follows Kafka Hibino, who works in monster disposal but dreams of joining the elite Anti-Kaiju Defense Force. His life takes an unexpected turn when he mysteriously transforms into the powerful Kaiju No. 8, forcing him to hide his identity while chasing his lifelong ambition.

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon brings this thrilling story back to the big screen in an intense, condensed recap of the anime's first season. Fans will also get a special treat with Hoshina's Day Off, a brand-new episode created exclusively for this film. Notably, this bonus episode is not part of the upcoming Season 2, making it a must-watch for dedicated fans.

Glimpse into Hoshina's Day Off

This original episode shifts the focus to Vice-Captain Soshiro Hoshina, a fan-favourite character known for his incredible swordsmanship and relentless dedication to the Defense Force. The episode explores a rare day off for the squad, with Reno and Iharu deciding to tail Hoshina out of curiosity. However, what starts as a simple observation mission soon takes an unexpected turn, leading to an adventure filled with humour and surprises.

Special Musical Treat for Fans

Adding to the excitement, the film will debut a new ending theme song, Invincible, performed by the globally acclaimed band OneRepublic. This marks a unique collaboration between the anime world and the international music scene, making the theatrical experience even more special.

Bringing Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon to Indian Audiences

Crunchyroll has been a leading force in bringing anime to global audiences, and its partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment ensures that Indian fans can experience the action-packed world of Kaiju No. 8 on the big screen. The motion picture will feature the Japanese dub with English subtitles. Its original cast and animation remain the same. This is an animated series created from the story by Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell). Studio Khara does the designs of Kaiju; well-known for the Neon Genesis Evangelion series. So with the big players behind the project, the animation and monster designs promise to be nothing short of spectacular.