Kadhalikka Neramillai X Review: Nithya Menen - Ravi Mohan's Modern Love Story Opens to 'Complete Package' Tag

Hyderabad: The Tamil film industry just introduced a fresh love story about the complexities of modern relationships titled Kadhalikka Neramillai (No Time To Love). The film stars Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen in the lead and hits theatres on Pongal, January 14.

The Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi-directed film has opened to glorious reviews, with netizens heaping praise on the story's treatment.

In the film, Nithya plays a modern, independent architech Shreya, while Ravi essays the role of a structural engineer Siddharth. Lauding the film's plot, an X user wrote: "#Kadhalikkaneramillai As BR Said this is spiritual sequel of OkKanmani. Revolutionary & Breaks all the Stereotypes and Conservatives delightfully packed with great music , visual , aesthetics."

The film garnered praise from all quarters, with one fan sharing the positive reviews with the caption: "#KadhalikkaNeramillai - A Modern Age Relationship Drama, in Theatres Now.." Taking note of the feminist stance in the film, another user wrote: "Like I said only for females and few males like this kind of subject not for all but AR music will be loved by all #KadhalikkaNeramillai"

Another review on social media read: "#KadhalikkaNeramillai A complete package including many western thoughts which the Gen Z kids can effortlessly connect with! U can watch it with friends / family or with anyone! Kudos to the crew!!"

The film had an advantage of a festive release as it managed to sell over 46 K tickets on Book My Show alone, amplified by positive word of mouth reviews. The film also managed to attract audiences despite a competitive line-up of Pongal releases, with only Vishal starrer Madha Gaja Raja sharing dominance at the box office.