Kadhalikka Neramillai Song Yennai Izhukadadi: AR Rahman's First Single Post Separation From Wife Saira Banu

Hyderabad: The legendary composer AR Rahman's first song after announcing his separation from wife Saira Banu has garnered attention, adding intrigue to the upcoming Tamil film Kadhalikka Neramillai. The film, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi and featuring Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, is set to hit the big screens soon, and the film's promotional campaign kicked off with the release of its first single.

Titled Yennai Izhukadadi, the song is a romantic and peppy number sung by AR Rahman along with Dhee, with lyrics penned by Vivek. The track has already generated a lot of excitement among fans. This song is significant not only because it marks Rahman's return to film music but also because it is his first release since his separation from Saira Banu.

The couple, who had been married for 29 years, shocked the public with the announcement of their divorce. Banu issued a statement on November 20, confirming their decision, which was followed by Rahman's social media post on the matter. The couple shares three children: Ameen, Khatija, and Raheema. Reports suggest that both Rahman and Banu were unhappy with the situation but decided to part ways amicably.

Despite the personal turmoil, Rahman's musical talents continue to shine through in Kadhalikka Neramillai, where his enchanting composition has only added to the film's growing anticipation. The movie, expected to be a hit, marks Nithya Menen's return to Tamil cinema after her National Award-winning role in Thiruchitrambalam and Jayam Ravi's attempt to make a comeback after the box office disappointment of Brother.