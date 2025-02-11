Kadhalikka Neramillai On OTT: Find Out Where And When To Watch Ravi Mohan-Nithya Menen Starrer

Hyderabad: The romantic comedy Kadhalikka Neramillai, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, will be released on Netflix on February 11, 2025. The movie stars Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen and will be streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

The movie released in theatres on January 14, 2025, opened to huge applause from the masses as well as critics for its new concept and good performances. It went on to become the third highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. Being produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin under Red Giant Movies, the film has music composed by the legendary AR Rahman.

Kadhalikka Neramillai revolves around the story of Shriya Chandramohan, played by Nithya Menen, a single woman who decides to be a mother by IVF after parting ways with her partner, hence breaking the stereotype set by society. However, due to a mix-up at the clinic, she is unknowingly inseminated with the sperm of Siddharth, portrayed by Ravi Mohan, a structural engineer from Bengaluru. Years later, life surprisingly brings these two together and eventually, their relationship takes turns from touching and tender to downright whacky.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the film, director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi revealed that the idea came from a casual conversation among friends. She said that the storyline always fascinated her and that was the reason behind coming here to make films. "The storytelling aspect has always excited me. That is why I came here to make films. This idea brewed when friends met over a cup of coffee and we found it interesting. I wanted to make a film that would make everyone feel good at this point in time," she shared in an interview with a newswire.

The film also has Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, John Kokken, and Rohaan Singh in important roles. With a promising plot and the great performances that are being dished out, Kadhalikka Neramillai seems to be one of those fun movies. Catch the heartwarming tale of love, choices, and unexpected connections on Netflix.