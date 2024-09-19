Kaavaalaa Fame Choreographer Jani Master Arrested on Charges of Rape

Hyderabad: Choreographer Jani Master was arrested on Thursday by a team of police after a non-bailable case was registered against him for alleged sexual assault on a junior female choreographer. Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha, was arrested in Goa by the Cyberabad police where he will be produced before a local court, a senior police officer informed a news agency. He will be brought to Hyderabad after obtaining a transit warrant from the court.

The victim, now 21, alleged that the choreographer first raped her in 2019. She told police that he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. The police had initially booked him for rape, criminal intimidation and assault. As the complainant alleged that Jani Master sexually assaulted ever since she was a minor, the police also added relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act. She alleged that she initially kept silent due to threats from Jani Master.

The police had been searching for the national award-winning choreographer after he went missing from his residence late Wednesday, with his phone unreachable. Efforts to apprehend him included sending police teams to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh and Ladakh, where he was believed to be working on film shoots. The investigation began after a zero First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Jani Master on September 15, which was later transferred to Narsingi Police Station for further inquiry.

The police have recorded the victim's statement and conducted a medical examination, gathering evidence with the assistance of officials from the Bharosa Centre. The investigators have gathered all the details from her under the supervision of officials from the Bharosa centre. The complainant told police that she came in contact with the choreographer in 2017 and became his assistant in 2019.