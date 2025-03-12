K-pop Band NMIXX Teams Up With Indian Dancer Paramdeep Singh For High Horse from Comeback Album Fe3o4: Forward - Watch

Hyderabad: NMIXX, the popular six-member girl group from JYP Entertainment, has just released their new track High Horse on social media and streaming platforms. This is part of their upcoming fourth EP Fe3O4: FORWARD.

The song High Horse features choreography by Indian dancer Paramdeep Singh, known for his dance accolades in India. He worked alongside international choreographers to create the energetic routine.

Exciting Teasers for Fans

In the past few weeks, NMIXX has been teasing their fans with concept photos, visual films, and a sneak peek at the tracklist for their new album. NMIXX members Lily, Haewon, Seolyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Gyujin are keeping fans excited for their latest outing with regularly updates on social media.

The group continues to engage with their audience through their "MIXXTOPIA" universe. NMIXX invites the audience to shatter stereotypes, move forward, and step with them on their path of growth and empowerment. The band says that their aim is to motivate the audience to overcome their fears and go beyond boundaries.

K-pop band NMIXX (Photo: Special arrangement)

New Album with a New Charm

NMIXX promises to show a more mature and relaxed side in this comeback. They shared, "With this new album, we will show a different, relaxed, and mature charm compared to our previous appearance." They further added, "This time, we have newly completed the ship MMU to go to Mixtopia, and we will definitely succeed in the journey we have long wished for, so please look forward to it."

Paramdeep On Choreographing NMIXX

Paramdeep Singh, the first Indian choreographer to work with NMIXX, is excited about this collaboration. He said, "From creating the hook step effortlessly to piecing together the entire choreography in just 3-4 days, this experience has been nothing short of amazing!" Along with his assistants, Vikas Pandey and Vikas Sain, and team of dancers, Paramdeep has added exciting moves that blend traditional Indian dance with modern K-pop. Singh says that he is confident that the energy and passion the team have put into this choreography will captivate audiences both in Korea and around the world.

Fe3O4: FORWARD Release Date & Tracklist

The new album will be released on March 17, 2025, and will feature six tracks that highlight NMIXX’s evolved sound:

High Horse Know About Me Slingshot Golden Recipe Papillon Ocean

About NMIXX

NMIXX is a six-member girl group formed by JYP Entertainment. Their debut in February 2022 introduced a new genre called MIXX POP, blending different musical styles into one track. Their debut song O.O combined trap, baile funk, teen pop, and pop rock, marking an exciting start to their career.