Justin Bieber Wows Audience at Anant-Radhika's Sangeet Ceremony, Hugs Javed Jaaferi's Daughter. Watch Inside Videos

Hyderabad: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s dazzling sangeet night lit up Mumbai on Friday, drawing Bollywood’s finest. A standout moment was Justin Bieber's live private concert. The Canadian popstar delivered an electrifying performance at NMACC, Mumbai, serenading the guests with hits like Baby and Peaches. A video even captured him warmly embracing Alaviaa Jaaferi, daughter of Javed Jaaferi, during one of his songs.

Alaviaa, visibly moved, shared, "My 13-year-old self is screaming," reflecting her longtime admiration for Bieber. She gave her followers a heads-up with a "spam warning" before flooding her socials with clips of the singer's powerful act at the sangeet.

Another clip showed Bieber vibing with internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. He flew in Friday morning and departed soon after his show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet. Bieber, previously criticized for lip-syncing during his 2017 India performance, returned with a high-energy set that included hits like Never Let You Go, Love Yourself, and Sorry.

While the live audience seemingly enjoyed Bieber's performance, online reactions were mixed. Some praised his typical style, while others felt his songs didn’t quite fit the traditional sangeet ambiance.

The star-studded event also saw Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh groove to popular tunes. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to marry on July 12 at Jio Convention Center, Bandra, Mumbai, preceded by a series of lavish pre-wedding events featuring private concerts by global stars like Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, and Katy Perry.