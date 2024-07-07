Justin Bieber Poses with Next-Generation Ambanis in Highlights from Anant - Radhika's Sangeet

Hyderabad: American singer Justin Bieber recently wowed desi fans with his performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. The Baby hitmaker, who has returned home, took to Instagram to share photos and videos from his trip to India. His latest Instagram posts have everything, from a sneak peek into his rehearsal at NMACC before the sangeet ceremony to meeting with Anant before the sangeet night and sharing photos with Anant and his wife-to-be Radhika after the ceremony.

In one of the photos, Justin can be seen posing with the new-age Ambanis- Radhika, Anant, Akash, Shloka, and Isha's husband Anand Piramal, and others. In another picture, Justin can be seen candidly chatting with the groom-to-be Anant. The pop sensation also dropped a string of videos from the musical night, featuring Orry and Shehnaaz Gill.

Dressed in his signature style, Bieber interacted with the audience while singing hit songs including Baby, Love Yourself, Peaches, and Sorry, ensuring an amazing night for all attendees. A few hours after his electrifying performance, Justin was photographed at Mumbai's airport, bidding farewell to India. Justin arrived in India on Friday morning to perform at the sangeet.

The Ambani-Merchant wedding celebrations have been magnificent, before the big wedding ceremonies on July 12 and 13, which include the auspicious Shubh Vivah and Shubh Aashirwad. The celebrations have been following traditional rituals, with attendees invited to dress in Indian attires.