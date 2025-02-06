ETV Bharat / entertainment

Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer: Scarlett Johansson Leads A Daring Mission Against Dinosaurs

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming movie Jurassic World: Rebirth have finally released the trailer for the next chapter in the iconic dinosaur saga. The sci-fi action film is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 2, promising to take audiences on a heart-pounding journey into a perilous new era of survival.

The story picks up five years after Jurassic World: Dominion. Dinosaurs are on the verge of extinction, confined to a few remaining habitats. In a race against time, humanity embarks on a daring mission to retrieve genetic samples from the world’s three largest surviving dinosaurs—on land, in the air, and beneath the sea. These samples are believed to hold groundbreaking potential for medical advancements.

In the movie, Scarlett Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, a highly skilled covert operations expert tasked with leading the dangerous expedition. She teams up with palaeontologist Dr Henry Loomis, played by Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali's Duncan Kincaid, a seasoned field leader and Zora's trusted ally.