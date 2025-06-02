June 2025 Release Calendar: From Housefull 5, Kanappa To Kuberaa, Theatre And OTT Lineup You Can't Miss

Hyderabad: As monsoon showers begin to grace the subcontinent, June 2025 brings a thunderstorm of cinematic experiences for Bollywood lovers. Whether you're up for the grandeur of the big screen or the comfort of a binge session at home, this month has something for everyone. From rib-tickling comedies and high-stakes thrillers to mythological spectacles and emotional dramas, this guide walks you through all the major theatrical and OTT releases set to make June a memorable month for Indian cinema and streaming.
Theatrical Releases
1. Housefull 5
- Release Date: June 6, 2025
- Director: Tarun Mansukhani
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, ensemble cast
Back with a vengeance in crosscut chaos and comedic undertones, Housefull 5 brings all of its cast members aboard a cruise liner. Full of vibrant visuals, hilarious moments, and catchy songs, Housefull 5 checks off all the boxes of a quintessential Bollywood family entertainer or a laughter-filled comedy. If you are looking for a film with catchy beats, lovable jokes, or over-the-top recent Bollywood references, you will find it all here in heaps.
2. Thug Life
- Release Date: June 5, 2025
- Director: Mani Ratnam
- Cast: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan
Thug Life dives deep into Mumbai's underworld with a gritty crime narrative. Following a petty criminal's ambitious rise to power, this film explores themes of betrayal, survival, and justice. Known for his realism, Mani Ratnam crafts a compelling drama filled with moral grey zones, making this a must-watch for crime-thriller enthusiasts.
3. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs. Spirit
- Release Date: June 12, 2025
- Director: Jyothi Krishna
- Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol
Set in the 17th century, this grand epic action film features an outlaw whose journey transforms him into a heroic figure battling against an oppressive regime. The film includes massive action sequences, a keen historical depth, and Pawan Kalyan serving in a commanding way as the main actor. As a pan-Indian film, it promises the spectacle of a Bahubali, and it sets the stage for a mythological event.
4. Kuberaa
- Release Date: June 20, 2025
- Director: Sekhar Kammula
- Cast: Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh
A socio-thriller set in Dharavi, Kuberaa is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP). The film will be released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. With a powerhouse cast and layered storytelling, this promises to be a thought-provoking watch that unpacks capitalism and human emotion.
5. Sitaare Zameen Par
- Release Date: June 20, 2025
- Director: R. S. Prasanna
- Cast: Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh
A spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par, this heartwarming drama centers on differently-abled children overcoming social prejudice with the help of an understanding teacher. Deeply emotional, the film celebrates resilience, acceptance, and the role of education in transforming lives.
6. Maa
- Release Date: June 27, 2025
- Director: Vishal Furia
- Cast: Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma
This emotional family drama focuses on the unwavering love and sacrifices of a mother. The makers have described the film as a "mythological horror", which tells the story of a mother who becomes Kali to protect her daughter from demons.
7. Kannappa
- Release Date: June 27, 2025
- Director: Mukesh Kumar Singh
- Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal
A mythological epic blending divine action with a spiritual journey, Kannappa follows Thinnadu, a warrior who becomes Lord Shiva's devotee. Featuring a stellar cast and state-of-the-art VFX, this film aims to redefine devotional cinema with its visual grandeur and emotional gravitas.
OTT Releases
1. Stolen
- Release Date: June 4, 2025
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video
A fast-paced thriller revolving around a high-profile kidnapping and the race to solve it. With gripping suspense and layered characters, Stolen delivers high-octane drama ideal for fans of investigative thrillers.
2. Jaat
- Release Date: June 5, 2025
- Platform: Netflix
- Cast: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda
Set in a coastal village, this action-packed film pits a mysterious stranger against a local tyrant. Jaat weaves rebellion, justice, and rural pride into a gripping David-vs-Goliath tale, elevated by compelling performances and striking visuals.
3. The Traitors
- Release Date: June 12, 2025
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video
A psychological thriller set in a remote mansion where strangers confront secrets and betrayal. With shifting alliances and rising paranoia, The Traitors is a cerebral, edge-of-your-seat experience for fans of mind games and twist-filled narratives.
4. Rana Naidu: Season 2
- Release Date: June 13, 2025
- Platform: Netflix
- Cast: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh
The gritty saga continues as Rana and his father navigate a more uncertain and intense world in the underbelly of crime. The second season is likely to take personal vendettas, emotional pain, and attempts at power to new heights, and that spells great news for crime drama lovers everywhere.
5. Ground Zero
- Release Date: June 20, 2025
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- Cast: Emraan Hashmi
Ground Zero is a thriller following a BSF officer looking into a terror conspiracy in the aftermath of the 2001 Parliament attacks, and takes on heavyweight themes of patriotism, among others. If the easy thrills of the plot hold up its believability, it should emerge as a leading 2025 thriller.
