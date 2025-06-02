ETV Bharat / entertainment

June 2025 Release Calendar: From Housefull 5, Kanappa To Kuberaa, Theatre And OTT Lineup You Can't Miss

Hyderabad: As monsoon showers begin to grace the subcontinent, June 2025 brings a thunderstorm of cinematic experiences for Bollywood lovers. Whether you're up for the grandeur of the big screen or the comfort of a binge session at home, this month has something for everyone. From rib-tickling comedies and high-stakes thrillers to mythological spectacles and emotional dramas, this guide walks you through all the major theatrical and OTT releases set to make June a memorable month for Indian cinema and streaming. Theatrical Releases 1. Housefull 5 Release Date: June 6, 2025

Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, ensemble cast Back with a vengeance in crosscut chaos and comedic undertones, Housefull 5 brings all of its cast members aboard a cruise liner. Full of vibrant visuals, hilarious moments, and catchy songs, Housefull 5 checks off all the boxes of a quintessential Bollywood family entertainer or a laughter-filled comedy. If you are looking for a film with catchy beats, lovable jokes, or over-the-top recent Bollywood references, you will find it all here in heaps. 2. Thug Life Release Date: June 5, 2025

Director: Mani Ratnam

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan Thug Life dives deep into Mumbai's underworld with a gritty crime narrative. Following a petty criminal's ambitious rise to power, this film explores themes of betrayal, survival, and justice. Known for his realism, Mani Ratnam crafts a compelling drama filled with moral grey zones, making this a must-watch for crime-thriller enthusiasts. 3. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs. Spirit Release Date: June 12, 2025

Director: Jyothi Krishna

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol Set in the 17th century, this grand epic action film features an outlaw whose journey transforms him into a heroic figure battling against an oppressive regime. The film includes massive action sequences, a keen historical depth, and Pawan Kalyan serving in a commanding way as the main actor. As a pan-Indian film, it promises the spectacle of a Bahubali, and it sets the stage for a mythological event.

4. Kuberaa Release Date: June 20, 2025

Director: Sekhar Kammula

Cast: Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh A socio-thriller set in Dharavi, Kuberaa is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP). The film will be released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. With a powerhouse cast and layered storytelling, this promises to be a thought-provoking watch that unpacks capitalism and human emotion. 5. Sitaare Zameen Par Release Date: June 20, 2025

Director: R. S. Prasanna

Cast: Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh A spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par, this heartwarming drama centers on differently-abled children overcoming social prejudice with the help of an understanding teacher. Deeply emotional, the film celebrates resilience, acceptance, and the role of education in transforming lives. 6. Maa Release Date: June 27, 2025

Director: Vishal Furia

Cast: Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma This emotional family drama focuses on the unwavering love and sacrifices of a mother. The makers have described the film as a "mythological horror", which tells the story of a mother who becomes Kali to protect her daughter from demons. 7. Kannappa Release Date: June 27, 2025

Director: Mukesh Kumar Singh

Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal A mythological epic blending divine action with a spiritual journey, Kannappa follows Thinnadu, a warrior who becomes Lord Shiva's devotee. Featuring a stellar cast and state-of-the-art VFX, this film aims to redefine devotional cinema with its visual grandeur and emotional gravitas. OTT Releases 1. Stolen Release Date: June 4, 2025

Platform: Amazon Prime Video A fast-paced thriller revolving around a high-profile kidnapping and the race to solve it. With gripping suspense and layered characters, Stolen delivers high-octane drama ideal for fans of investigative thrillers. 2. Jaat Release Date: June 5, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda Set in a coastal village, this action-packed film pits a mysterious stranger against a local tyrant. Jaat weaves rebellion, justice, and rural pride into a gripping David-vs-Goliath tale, elevated by compelling performances and striking visuals. 3. The Traitors Release Date: June 12, 2025

Platform: Amazon Prime Video A psychological thriller set in a remote mansion where strangers confront secrets and betrayal. With shifting alliances and rising paranoia, The Traitors is a cerebral, edge-of-your-seat experience for fans of mind games and twist-filled narratives. 4. Rana Naidu: Season 2 Release Date: June 13, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh The gritty saga continues as Rana and his father navigate a more uncertain and intense world in the underbelly of crime. The second season is likely to take personal vendettas, emotional pain, and attempts at power to new heights, and that spells great news for crime drama lovers everywhere. 5. Ground Zero Release Date: June 20, 2025

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

