Junaid Khan Returns to Theatre With Strictly Unconventional Play At Prithvi Theatre Today

Hyderabad: Actor Junaid Khan is set to grace Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre stage today, where he will perform in the play Strictly Unconventional. The play, which delves into the complexities of unconventional relationships across gender and sexuality, premiered earlier this month to critical acclaim. Written and directed by Faezeh Jalali, Strictly Unconventional challenges societal norms with wit and humour.

Khan's performance in the play goes on to show his versatility as an actor who can seamlessly switch between theatre and film. This marks a significant milestone in Junaid's career as it's his first live performance after the announcement of his second film Loveyapa with Khushi Kapoor. Known for his nuanced acting in his debut film Maharaj, Junaid is now once again embracing the theatre stage, expanding his artistic range.

His performance in Strictly Unconventional will undoubtedly offer fans a fresh perspective on his acting prowess, beyond the screen. The play, in addition to being an exploration of relationships, also carries a broader message of acceptance and self-expression, themes that are close to Junaid's heart.

As excitement builds around his theatre performance, Junaid's fans are also eagerly awaiting the release of the first song from his upcoming romantic film Loveyapa. Coincidentally, the song will be released today, adding another layer of buzz to the day's events. Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is a romantic comedy that explores the dynamics of contemporary relationships, particularly in a digital age.

Starring Junaid Khan alongside Khushi Kapoor, the film promises to be a lighthearted yet meaningful exploration of love, likes, and the evolving nature of romantic connections. The narrative of Loveyapa is expected to combine vibrant music, engaging performances, and striking visuals, making it a highly anticipated release. The movie, set for a theatrical release on 7 February 2025, follows Junaid's debut in Maharaj (2023), where he portrayed Karsandas Mulji, a social reformer and journalist.

Maharaj earned critical acclaim for Junaid's mature and sensitive portrayal of the historical figure, showcasing his ability to take on complex roles in both historical and contemporary settings. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor debuted with the OTT film The Archies, foraying into the silver screen with Junaid in their first theatrical release Loveyapa.

